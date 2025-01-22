Former High Commissioner of Mozambique to South Africa, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas shaking hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Jarius Mutle/GCIS

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola has extended congratulations to High Commissioner Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the Republic of Mozambique. Lucas has served as High Commissioner of Mozambique to South Africa since March 2023 and has been instrumental in deepening South Africa’s relations with the neighbouring country. “Minister Lamola stated he looks forward to working with Minister Lucas in order to strengthen the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries,” said Chrispin Phiri, Lamola’s spokesperson. On Tuesday, IOL reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has justified his decision to attend the inauguration of new Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, whose election was marred by allegations of result rigging and public violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo. Image: South African Government

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which is in the Government of National Unity with Ramaphosa’s ANC, had criticised Ramaphosa for attending the event in Maputo on January 16. In response to an enquiry, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Chapo’s inauguration provided an opportunity for the Mozambicans to work together toward peace, democracy and development. “In that regard, President Ramaphosa is encouraged by President Chapo's stated commitment to engage in dialogue with opposition parties. “There'll always be a difference in the approaches of those whose role is to criticise compared to those with a responsibility of leading and contributing solutions to situations that may seem intractable,” he said. It was reported that since the October elections, at least 300 people were killed in Mozambique when supporters of Venancio Mondlane's opposition Podemos party clashed with police as they were protesting against the allegedly rigged results. Another opposition party, Renamo, also boycotted the inauguration.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola at the inauguration of President Daniel Chapo in Mozambique. Image: South African Government

South Africa and Mozambique share a common history of solidarity and struggle against colonialism and apartheid. Bilateral relations have since developed into a strong and dynamic bilateral cooperation anchored on regular and direct political engagements, economic, social relations and people-to-people exchanges. Over 300 South African companies have invested in Moçambique. Records show that South African development finance institutions, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC) have a combined investment of R10.1 billion in the vast South African Development Community (SADC) nation.

President Daniel Chapo of the Republic of Mozambique, during his inauguration ceremony. Image: South African Government