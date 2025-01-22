MK Party joins calls for Minister Ntshavheni’s removal amid corruption allegations

Calls grow for Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, to be suspended following corruption allegations. Picture: GCIS

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has added its voice to the growing chorus calling for the immediate suspension of Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The party’s demand comes amidst allegations of tender corruption during Ntshavheni’s tenure as Municipal Manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

The Hawks’ investigation into the R2.5 million tender scandal has been concluded. The matter has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. Despite these serious allegations, Ntshavheni remains in her critical role, overseeing state intelligence.

The MK Party has slammed Ntshavheni’s continued presence in the Presidency, citing concerns over her access to sensitive intelligence and potential interference with law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities.

The party’s statement condemned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “selective application of accountability“ accusing him of shielding close allies like Ntshavheni despite serious corruption allegations.

Ntshaveni is seen as one of Ramaphosa’s closest allies and supporters.

“Minister Ntshavheni’s continued presence in the Presidency is both untenable and dangerous, as it provides her access to sensitive intelligence and positions her to potentially interfere with the work of law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities.

“This glaring oversight is yet another indication of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s selective application of accountability. While he acts swiftly to remove those who do not align with his faction, even on minor allegations, he shields close allies like Ntshavheni, despite serious accusations of corruption and mismanagement,” MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a statement.

The MK Party’s call for Ntshavheni’s suspension is the latest in a series of criticisms levelled against the Ntshavheni. Yesterday, the DA wrote a letter to the president asking him to apply the ANC’s step-aside rule on Ntshavheni.

The EFF has also weighed in on the matter, calling for Ntshavheni’s removal and criticising the ANC’s handling of corruption allegations.

“The EFF has noted the pronouncement by the Hawks of the conclusion of their investigation into charges and allegations of fraud and corruption against Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni,” said the EFF in a statement.

[email protected]