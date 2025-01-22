Limpopo ANC Regional conferences’ intense contests for top positions

The ANC’s biggest support base province in the country, Limpopo is gearing up for its regional elective conferences, set to take place in recent weeks.

The conferences will see intense contests for top positions in the party's four of the five regions Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba, and Waterberg.

These four regions have been attributed to playing a part in the rise of current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The regions are expected to pave the way for the province’s new leadership next year.

According to ANC provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, all four regions are strongholds of the ANC, and the party is ready for the regional conferences.

The conferences will determine the top five positions in each region, including regional chair, deputy chair, secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer.

According to sources close to the province, all the regional conferences will play a role in determining where the wind will blow for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successor during the national conference in 2027.

“Limpopo has the largest ANC following in the country following the elections. They also did very well during the elections…so the regional conferences are very important for those who have ambitions to lead nationally,” the source said.

According to the source, in Norman Mashabane, which is the largest region in terms of membership, Mopani district municipality mayor Pule Shayi and current secretary Goodman Mtileni will go head to head to contest for the position of regional chair.

The region has a strong slate of candidates, including Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni, Maruleng municipality mayor Tsheko Musolwa, and Greater Tzaneen mayor Gerson Molapisane, who are vying for the position of deputy chair.

In Vhembe, where there are two strong slates contesting for positions, MEC for Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism (Ledet) Tshitereke Matibe seems to be the preferred candidate for regional chair, appearing in two of the three slates.

The District’s executive mayor Freda Nkondo looks to be the favourite to take on the deputy chairperson position.

In Sekhukhune, district executive mayor Minah Bahula is tipped to take over as regional chair, while Elias Motsoaledi mayor Magetle David Tladi is vying for the position of deputy chair. The current regional secretary, Mathope Tala, is expected to retain his position.

The Peter Mokaba regional chairperson and current Polokwane municipality mayor, John Mpe and executive mayor for Capricorn district municipality Mamedupi Teffo are contesting for regional chair.

