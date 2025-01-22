KZN Education MEC urgently addresses classroom shortage as learners are forced to learn outside

KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka said he was aware about the learners forced to learn under extreme weather conditions in KwaDukuza due to lack of classrooms. Picture: Thabo Makwakwa / Independent Newspapers

The KZN Education Department acknowledges that learners are compelled to study outdoors due to insufficient classroom space.

The department is collaborating with the KwaDukuza District to implement both short-term and long-term solutions to ensure that students have access to proper classrooms.

Dr. Ricardo Mthembu High School, established in 2023 as an overflow institution for grades 8 to 11, was created in response to the rising number of learners at Groutville High School and Nonhlevu High School. These schools are currently unable to accommodate the hundreds of students who are compelled to study outdoors under harsh weather conditions due to a shortage of classrooms.

The departmental spokesperson, Lungi Mtshali, said the school was new and that the department was working on identifying a contractor to assist in building it.

“We are aware of the school's challenges and have been engaging the District to expedite the short-term and long-term interventions to put learners in proper classrooms.

“Let me rectify the situation at the schools. Ricardo Mthembu was initiated because of the overcrowding in Groutville High School, admitting above 3000 learners, and Nonhlevu Secondary School, admitting above 2500 learners. A new school had to address the challenge.

“The Department of Education and local authorities identified a site close to Nonhlevu Secondary School. Submissions were made to the Head Office. When mobile classes were to be delivered, it was decided to give them at the end of the Nonhlevu site for security reasons and to use Nonhlevu as an incubator. The hope is that when the contractor is awarded, it will be easier to move to the site as it is close.

Giving insights into how the school was established, he mentioned that it started footing at Dube Village Community Hall and later moved into Nonhlevu Secondary School playgrounds, where the school teaches in Prefabs as it does not have concrete buildings yet.

“On these premises, the school does not have resources like furniture, and sanitation is seriously compromised. The school does not have running water, toilets, or electricity. Nonhlevu Secondary School assists in daily running by providing the school with electricity, water, and some resources.

“Nevertheless, with all the above-mentioned challenges, the district and the department are committed to commencing the new school's construction soon,” said Mtshali.

IOL