The Democratic Alliance (DA) has rejected corruption allegations against their Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, saying fighting corruption will make them targets of smear campaigns.

It is alleged that Macpherson used emails to give preference to white contractors while small minority businesses were not paid.

In December, Macpherson allegedly sent an email to a programme manager at the Independent Development Trust (IDT) with an instruction to facilitate payment to Lonerock Construction.

This is a company that was appointed by the IDT to rehabilitate sinkholes at Waterkloof Airforce Base as part of a project managed on behalf of the Public Works and Infrastructure Department.

As reported by The Star newspaper, Macpherson stepped out of his jurisdiction for the payment to be made.

Macpherson's letter, in part, reads: “Can I please receive an urgent report on why IDT has not done this and resolved this matter despite assurances that this would be done?”

This was because the contractor was not happy with the payment delays. IOL has tried to get a comment from Lonerock Construction but to no avail.

Responding to this, the DA said it was suspicious that the allegations came just as Macpherson was exposing, investigating, and stopping “serious” corruption.

It said his probes include an R800 million scandal involving an oxygen tender awarded irregularly by IDT.

The IDT is an entity that has been unable to submit audited financials since August last year and has now run out of money under shambolic leadership, the DA said in a statement.

The DA hailed their minister for exposing corruption.

“Minister Macpherson is doing the right thing by unearthing and investigating serious corruption, and by stopping the IDT deal.

“It is a new culture of corruption-busting, which is what the DA proudly brings to government when we come into office,” it said.

The EFF condemned Macpherson’s interference in the affairs of IDT.

The red berets said they will open a criminal case against Macpherson on Wednesday in Pretoria.

The party believes Macpherson violated National Treasury regulations and the Executive Members' Ethics Act.

The DA noted the EFF's comments, saying the EFF was seeking relevance as they continue to decline into irrelevance.

“Getting in the way of irregular dealings to the value of R800 million will naturally make targets of those cleaning up, but we won’t be deterred at all,” it said.

