The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West, demanded the immediate removal of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality Mayor, Khumalo Molefe.

If the demand is not met, Sanco said it would not campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming local government elections.

This decision by Sanco stems from alleged corrupt activities within the municipality that negatively affect service delivery to impoverished communities in and around the district.

In a letter sent to the ANC North West provincial secretary on Wednesday morning, by the Sanco Provincial Secretary, the organisation said the allegations were appalling and that Molefe’s behaviour has brought the office of the mayor and the broader alliance into disrepute, undermining public trust in leadership and governance structures.

“Sanco cannot condone or overlook such behavior, as it contradicts the principles of integrity, accountability, and quality service to the people we uphold,” said Sanco.

“If the ANC fails to accede to Sanco's demand take decisive action against the alleged corrupt element in its ranks as demanded above,” it said.

“It will, unfortunately, be difficult for Sanco to campaign for the ANC in the upcoming Local Government elections, and we will have no other options but to lead a mother of all marches that was never seen in North West to the Provincial Government to deliver a memorandum of demands on behalf of our communities.”

Molefe is accused of redirecting and halting 12 water projects to build fire stations but failed to indicate where the water would come from.

Sanco provincial spokesperson Mzukisi Jam said Molefe is accused of extorting money from service providers for personal gain.

Molefe allegedly misused these funds to construct another double-story house, purchase a BMW for his wife, and acquire several other vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux.

“It was unthinkable for the Mayor to prioritise a fire station instead of water (which is so scarce in the entire region) and, worse, to use the budget meant for the same scarce water to build the fire station. It is concerning and troubling, to say the least,” read the statement.

“Sanco remains a reliable ally of the ANC, but it cannot condone such corrupt practices.”

Furthermore, the organisation added that it hoped the ANC would appreciate and implement the noble and well-thought-out decision in the spirit of their shared vision for ethical and effective leadership.

Speaking at a media briefing in Luthuli House last week, the ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, said that he was aware of the reports regarding the water crisis and the allegations leveled against Mayor Khumalo Molefe after he instructed fire stations to be built, raising questions about how the fire stations would work without water.

The Sunday Independent reported in November that an internal report from the Department of Water and Sanitation revealed interference in supply chain management, which caused the suspension of R87 million of the budget for 12 water intervention projects in the district.

Molefe is accused, among other things, of demanding upfront payments from service providers and using municipality resources to request funds, an allegation he refuted.

