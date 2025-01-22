Busisiwe Mkwebane responds to Mary Phadi's legal claims, focuses on strengthening MK Party in Mpumalanga

Busisiwe Mkwebane reflects on her leadership journey and the MK Party's progress in Mpumalanga.

Busisiwe Mkwebane, the newly appointed convener of the Umkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) in Mpumalanga, has shared insights into the province's progress since her appointment in October last year.

In an interview on Face of the Nation, following a series of achievements including the identification of key offices and hosting a successful event in Mkhondo in Mpumalanga, Mkwebane highlighted the ongoing efforts to build stronger structures in the province.

Her leadership, however, has not been without controversy, particularly regarding her predecessor, Mary Phadi, Mpumalanga's former convener.

IOL reported that Phadi was chucked out amid accusations of misappropriation of party funds.

According to a Face of the Nation interview with Phadi, Phadi voiced concerns about her dismissal and ongoing legal matters, even suggesting that Mkwebane is in contempt of court for not reinstating her.

Phadi claimed her contributions to the party’s success in the province were significant, but Mkwebane emphasised that the success of Mpumalanga has been a collective effort.

“Phadi was not the first convener,” Mkwebane explained. “The first convener was Andries Gamede, and Mkondo’s performance was strong even with fewer numbers.

''The leadership that followed, including Phadi, played a role in that success. However, the current work of building strong branches is far from complete.”

Mkwebane described the process of regional leadership identification in the province, with three regions: Nkangala, Gert Sibande, and Ehlanzeni now aligned.

Notably, Mpumalanga is the first province to establish a full detachment, setting it apart from others still operating with temporary task teams, such as KwaZulu-Natal, she said.

While acknowledging Phadi’s role in the party’s past success, Mkwebane noted that the current leadership structure and future direction rest with the high command and the national president.

"The president appointed me along with the detachment to stabilise the province and lead the way forward," she said. "The task teams and decisions made prior to my appointment have been concluded, and now it’s time to move forward."

Regarding Phadi’s legal battle, Mkwebane states that the matter is still under legal review, with the party’s constitution guiding its decisions.

"When you take the organisation to court, you automatically dismiss yourself from the party. It’s a violation of the party’s constitution," she said.

In terms of support from the ground, Mkwebane said that the people of Mpumalanga are excited about the MK Party’s future.

She highlights the importance of visible engagement, including recent meetings across various sub-regions of the province.

"People are very much excited," she said. "They’ve experienced what we stand for under President Zuma's leadership, and they’re eager to see our work continue."

Despite criticism from some quarters, particularly those questioning her shift from the EFF to MKP, Mkwebane insists that the community supports her leadership.

"The people on the ground are not concerned with my past affiliations. They see what we are doing for the people," she said.

As the MK Party continues to establish itself in Mpumalanga, Mkwebane remains focused on uniting the province’s leadership and ensuring that the structures reflect the will of the people. However, she made it clear that the road ahead will not be without challenges, particularly in maintaining discipline within the party’s ranks.

"We are an organisation that values order and discipline," she said.

"Anyone who misbehaves will face consequences. But on the whole, the people are behind us, and we are moving forward together."

IOL