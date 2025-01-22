Bosa calls for abolition of 30% matric pass rate amid education crisis

BUILD One South Africa (Bosa) yesterday called on the government to scrap the 30% matric pass rate, saying the matric results of 2024 served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to rethink and rebuild the country’s education system.

Briefing the media actions to be taken by his party, Maimane said Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s announcement and celebrating an official pass rate of 87.3% painted a picture of progress and success at first glance.

“However, when we look beyond the surface, the reality is far more troubling. The truth, stripped of political spin and manipulation, reveals a system in crisis,” he said.

Maimane said out of the 1.2 million learners who began their schooling journey in Grade 1one in 2013, only 615 000 managed to pass matric last year.

“That is a real pass rate of just 51%. This means that over 590 000 young South Africans have been left behind, their futures dimmed by a system that should have uplifted them,” he said.

“While some of these learners may have pursued alternative education paths, such as technical and vocational training, the majority have likely fallen through the cracks. They face a daunting future - one where finding meaningful employment or entering the economy will be an uphill battle.”

Maimane noted with concern that just 47% of learners achieved a Bachelor’s pass, and that fewer than 15% of the students will enrol in university.

“A minimum pass mark of 30% undermines the capabilities of South Africa’s youth, perpetuating low expectations and poor outcomes.

“South Africa ranks 107 out of 141 in global skills readiness, with 81% of children unable to read for meaning by age 10,” he said.

Maimane also said his party has launched a public petition, now with over 20 000 signatures, demanding the abolition of the 30% pass mark.

“The petition highlights public dissatisfaction with a system that compromises learners’ futures and perpetuates low standards. Today, these signatures will be delivered electronically to Minister Gwarube,” he said.

Bosa recently called out the DA and Gwarube for making a 180-degree U-turn, and accused them of promoting and defending what the party, while in the opposition benches, disputed the pass rate announced by the government each year.

“The DA has chosen power over principle. It is happy to implement the ANC’s misleading education system that continues to strip away the potential of young South Africans,” the party said soon after the release of the 2024 matric results.

But Gwarube has stated that learners were not required simply to get 30% across all subjects to pass the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

“Instead, they are required to get at least 40% in their home language and two other subjects and at least 30% for three other subjects and must pass at least six out of their seven subjects,” she said when she released the results last week.

But, Maimane said Bosa will submit a series of detailed written questions to Gwarube to uncover critical data often concealed, including the average mark for each of the Maths, Maths Literacy, Physical Science, Economics, and Accounting in the NSC examinations over the past five years.

He said they would also ask about the status of annual national assessments former minister Angie Motshekga said would recommence.

“Are they going to be reinstated, and how are they going to be run?”

Maimane also announced that his party has written National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza requesting an urgent parliamentary debate on the state of education.

“With Parliament set to open in February for the State of the Nation Address (SONA), Bosa insists education reform must be a top priority for 2025.

“Minister Gwarube has the opportunity to chart a new path for education. We demand transparency and real solutions, not ANC platitudes,” said Maimane.

He also said his party has launched a “Schools Complaints Hotline” email to allow parents, teachers and learners to report challenges such as water and sanitation issues, textbook shortages and infrastructure delays.

“All concerns will be compiled and submitted to the Minister of Basic Education and Parliament’s education portfolio committee for action.”

Maimane said Bosa’s vision for education reform was bold and transformative.

“It includes the establishment of an independent education ombudsman, better salaries for educators, the introduction of a school voucher programme, and a nationwide audit of teacher skills.

“We believe in prioritising foundational education, incentivising learners, and ensuring that every rand of the R300 billion education budget is spent effectively.”

