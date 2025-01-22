ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has instructed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leaders not to engage with the media following the recent decision to reconfigure the provincial executive committees (PECs) for losing the elections.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has instructed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leaders not to engage with the media following the recent decision to reconfigure the provincial executive committees (PECs) for losing the elections.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to reconfigure the PECs after a heated two-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend.

The decision comes after the two provinces performed poorly in the recent elections. Gauteng got 35% and KZN got 17% electoral support.

Nationally, the ANC secured 40% of the vote, marking the first time since the advent of democracy that the party did not win the election outright.

Despite these setbacks, the provinces of KZN and Gauteng were specifically highlighted for their underperformance.

In the letter, Mbalula made it clear that he was the only one mandated to speak on the NEC decisions about the two provinces.

The request was extended to all spokespersons, leaders, and members of the ANC and its structures, urging them not to make any pronouncements on the matter.

The reconfiguration process will be explained to the ANC's KZN and Gauteng Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) by Tuesday next week.

At the same time, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will travel to these provinces to convey the party's ultimate national decision.

While everything is going on, the ANC in KZN is moving forward with its 113th anniversary celebration rally, which is set for early next month in Pietermaritzburg.

This is despite suggestions to halt all activities until the conclusion of the NWC meeting. The provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo met with regional leaders to finalise plans for their rally.

The ANC in Gauteng will celebrate its 113th anniversary next month as well.

[email protected]

IOL Politics