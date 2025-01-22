'A meagre 30 percent pass mark hurts our pupils': Bosa slams Basic Education Minister Gwarube, calls for urgent reform

Mmusi Maimane urges Parliament to prioritise education reform, calling for a higher matric pass mark and action to address South Africa's schooling crisis.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has intensified his party’s campaign to improve education standards in South Africa, calling for an urgent parliamentary debate on the state of basic education.

This follows his earlier efforts to pressure Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to raise the matric pass mark from 30% to 50% before the release of the 2024 matric results.

The petition for a higher pass mark, launched late last year, highlights Bosa’s commitment to ensuring meaningful reforms in the country’s education system.

“The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, cannot merely implement outdated ANC policies while focusing on superficial issues like pit latrines,” Maimane said.

“2025 marks her first full year as Minister, and we expect meaningful change in the education sector.”

Bosa’s call for a parliamentary debate, addressed to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, comes as the country faces mounting concerns over the quality of education.

Maimane argues that the current 30% matric pass mark is a disservice to learners and the economy, fostering mediocrity and low expectations.

“A meagre 30% pass mark hurts our pupils, the education system, and, in the long run, the economy,” said Bosa’s acting spokesperson, Rogers Solomons.

“We need to equip young people to compete and win in the global economy. And they can, with quality education. This begins by upping the matric pass mark.”

The debate, Bosa insists, should be the first agenda item in Parliament this year when it opens in February, given its urgency.

“Education is the foundation of our nation’s future, and it is time for Parliament to prioritise the needs of learners over political expediency,” Solomons added.

The party has also launched a "Schools Complaints Hotline" to give parents, teachers, and learners a platform to raise critical issues such as water and sanitation problems, textbook shortages, placement delays, and infrastructure challenges.

Bosa believes gathering firsthand feedback from schools will strengthen its efforts to advocate for necessary improvements.

Previously, Bosa’s petition to raise the pass mark garnered widespread attention, particularly in the lead-up to the release of the Class of 2024 matric results.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, argues that the 30% pass mark undermines the intellectual capabilities of South Africa’s youth and allows education leaders to evade accountability for the persistent crisis in the basic education sector.

While Minister Gwarube has acknowledged concerns about the 30% pass mark, she has stated that any changes would require expert advice and a phased approach. However, Bosa has emphasised that the urgency of the education crisis demands immediate action.

“Every learner deserves a conducive learning environment from day one.

“By raising the pass mark to 50% and addressing systemic challenges, we can ensure that South Africa’s youth are better prepared for the future.”

IOL politics