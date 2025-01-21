'We can do this!': Deputy President Paul Mashatile advocates for labour collaboration in South Africa's economic future

Deputy President Mashatile calls for collaboration and innovative solutions to strengthen South Africa’s labour market and economy at the 2025 Organised Labour School.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, addressed the 2025 Annual Organised Labour School, emphasising the importance of collaboration between government, labour unions, and the private sector in shaping the country’s labour market and promoting economic progress.

Speaking during the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) 2025 annual Organised Labour School, in Pretoria, on Tuesday, Mashatile highlighted the strides made over the past three decades but acknowledged that significant challenges, such as high unemployment and poverty, still persist.

Mashatile reflected on the legacy of Nedlac, which has played a crucial role in shaping social dialogue and advancing workers’ rights since its inception.

“Nedlac continues to uphold the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution, anchoring workers’ rights and aspirations at the heart of our economic and social policies,'' he said.

He also paid tribute to former ministers Tito Mboweni and Membathisi Mdladlana, key figures in the establishment of Nedlac, noting that their passing marked a transition to new ideas in advancing the workers' movement.

Mashatile further praised South Africa’s progress in worker representation, pointing to the Employment Equity Act's positive impact and improvements in workplace inspections, with the Department of Employment and Labour exceeding its inspection targets in 2023.

He also noted that the country's official unemployment rate had dropped from 33.5% to 32.1% between the second and third quarters of 2023.

However, Mashatile acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in sectors like steel and mining, where closures and scaling down of production have led to job losses.

“The current mooted closures and scaling down of production in the steel industry and some of the companies in the mining sector have resulted in massive job losses,” he said.

Mashatile also discussed South Africa’s economic growth, admitting that progress has been slower than expected.

He emphasised the need for Nedlac stakeholders to speed up the execution of collective sector plans, stating, “There is evidence that we can do this!”.

He pointed to past successes, including the introduction of the minimum wage and policies that have improved workers’ conditions and helped transform South Africa’s economy.

Looking to the future, Mashatile discussed the 2025 National Dialogue, a platform aimed at shaping South Africa’s economic trajectory beyond the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030. He noted that the dialogue would build on the principles of the Freedom Charter as South Africa celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“The task of organised labour in this regard is to provide innovative solutions on how best to strengthen our economy, build social cohesion and improve governance systems,” he said.

Mashatile also highlighted South Africa’s role on the global stage, as it prepares to host the Group of Twenty (G20) for the first time in Africa.

He stressed that the theme of this year’s G20, “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability; Leaving no one behind” reflects South Africa’s commitment to addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

“We expect that labour in South Africa will, through the Civil Society 20, contribute to discussions that will reshape the global agenda, as we seek to resolve the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, but also reframe and reposition global financial institutions towards social justice,'' Mashatile said.

Moreover, Mashatile called for a renewed commitment to solidarity, equity, and justice, emphasising the pivotal role of organised labour in driving South Africa’s economic transformation.

“The labour movement, as the backbone of our nation, holds the power to drive South Africa’s economic transformation,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to build a South Africa where every worker feels valued and empowered.

IOL