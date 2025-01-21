SAPS under scrutiny: Police Committee demands answers from minister and commissioner

The chairperson of the police portfolio committee Ian Cameron on Tuesday said there were many concerning things happening within the SAPS over the past few months.

Cameron described the situation within the police service as being slightly chaotic.

He highlighted the leaked memorandum Police Minister Senzo Mchunu sent to national Commissioner Fannie Masemola in December ordering the disbandment of the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal and to halt the filling of vacant posts at the provincial and national level in Crime Intelligence.

The decision was apparently taken after a national review of policing, including scrutiny of operational and financial management in various units, including the crime intelligence division.

Cameron said the financial sustainability of various task teams and high-density operations should be reviewed.

He noted that the budget for the crime intelligence’s informers has been decreased.

“In a country where we want to build an intelligence-led policing model, it is critical for us that budget allocations are not only adequate but properly administered.”

He said the crime division was identified by the committee as a critical pillar of proactive policing.

Cameron also said it seemed Mchunu understood the vital role crime intelligence should play with successful policing.

He said while the committee did not agree with a full moratorium on recruitment and questioned the motives behind it, it welcomed the decision to review the division and believed it was important.

Cameron also said the recent purchase of a hotel in Pretoria by crime intelligence would be interrogated by the portfolio committee and joint standing committee on intelligence.

“We are extremely concerned about the constant faction fights within the crime intelligence environment,” he said, adding that while the infighting took place South Africans were left vulnerable.

“It is crucial to emphasise that we will engage in robust sessions or discussions to scrutinise the chaos within that specific division.”

He called for a skills audit within the crime intelligence saying it was not only a good place to start but general fitness to hold office should be looked into.

“We welcome the dismissal of the previous head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape and applaud the SAPS for handling the matter with relevant urgency after revoking the dismissal last year.”

Cameron also said the committee noted with concern the reports that SAPS intended to close the crucial inspectorate analysis centre and service complaints unit.

“Given the significant role the unit plays in terms of accountability, oversight and service delivery within the police service, the committee views this development as potentially detrimental to broader efforts and its strengthening governance and operational effectiveness of SAPS,” he said.

Cameron said the committee received hundreds of complaints and it was more worrying that SAPS was considering closing the critical division.

He said they would call on Mchunu and Masemola to provide a detailed explanation in order to get the rationale for the decision.

Cameron also raised a concern that the decision was not communicated to the committee in the many briefings that were held at the end of 2024.

“The committee is particularly concerned that such a decision could weaken the already fragile accountability framework. It hinders the efforts to address public concerns and enhance service standards and uphold the integrity of the police service.”

Cameron said the credibility was dented by the inclination to harbour criminals with the SAPS.

Mchunu recently indicated that 40 members were suspended with pay for serious misconduct, corruption, theft and murder.

“The delay in implementing consequence management within SAPS erodes the trust in SAPS.”

Cameron added that rogue officers should be removed from the police service.

He said the committee will intensify oversight over the executive to monitor strategies aimed at curbing extortion.

The committee will conduct oversight visits in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, the provinces that have been affected by extortion.

He said the oversight visits would provide an opportunity to engage directly with communities, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders on strategies implemented by SAPS.

Cameron also said there was a need to consider non-essential function of the VIP services that consumed a disproportionate budget without delivering value to the broader public.

