Opposition parties demand accountability as the Hawks conclude their investigation into Ntshavheni’s alleged R2.5 million corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting criticism from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and ActionSA for his handling of corruption allegations against Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

This follows the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) concluding their investigation into Ntshavheni’s alleged involvement in a R2.5 million tender corruption scandal during her tenure as municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in 2009.

EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys accused Ramaphosa of shielding Ntshavheni to protect his political interests, describing her as a product of his patronage.

Mathys argued that Ntshavheni’s rise to prominence stems from her support for Ramaphosa during his 2017 campaign for ANC presidency.

“Minister Ntshavheni has long enjoyed the patronage of Cyril Ramaphosa, despite being implicated in multiple scandals over the years. Her rise through the ranks is a direct result of her loyalty to him during his 2017 campaign for ANC presidency. Now, she enjoys impunity under his watch,” Mathys said.

Mathys also referenced Ntshavheni’s controversial history, including her alleged involvement in suspending Denel executives at the height of the State Capture era, further criticising Ramaphosa’s failure to act decisively against corruption within his administration.

She described the president’s anti-corruption rhetoric as “empty promises designed to deceive the public".

The DA shared similar sentiments, calling for Ntshavheni’s immediate removal from her Cabinet position.

DA spokesperson and MP, Toby Chance, questioned Ramaphosa’s awareness of Ntshavheni’s alleged misconduct, stating: “If the President was unaware, it reflects poorly on his oversight as head of the executive. If he was aware, it raises serious questions about his commitment to clean governance.”

Chance also criticised Ramaphosa’s tendency to redeploy rather than hold implicated officials accountable, referencing the case of former Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, who was reassigned despite links to the VBS scandal.

“We cannot afford a cabinet riddled with corruption allegations. Ntshavheni must step down immediately, or the president must remove her. Anything less would confirm that Ramaphosa places loyalty over public trust,” Chance added.

ActionSA has also voiced their concerns, with Athol Trollip, ActionSA parliamentary leader, calling for immediate action.

The party’s criticism follows Ntshavheni joining a growing list of Ramaphosa’s confidants and ministers under criminal investigation for fraud and corruption.

ActionSA argued that this reflects a troubling pattern of the president’s failure to properly vet individuals appointed to critical positions within government.

ActionSA also pointed out that Ntshavheni, who oversees the State Security Agency, faces serious allegations of mismanagement, fraud, and corruption.

“Given the allegations against her, her continued role as the responsible minister is simply untenable,” said Trollip.

The party referred to Ntshavheni’s upcoming clash with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a major concern and emphasised the need for her suspension.

This comes on the back of similar concerns raised by ActionSA last year regarding Minister Simelane’s involvement in the VBS scandal, which was ignored by Ramaphosa.

Both the EFF and DA argue that Ramaphosa’s leadership has fallen short in addressing corruption and delivering on promises of accountability.

They accused him of enabling a culture of impunity to preserve his political standing, undermining trust in his administration.

ActionSA also joined in the call for decisive action to hold both Ntshavheni and other implicated ministers accountable without fear or favour.

