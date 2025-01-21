Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola recently met Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophone Affairs in Equatorial Guinea. Image: DIRCO

Families of South African nationals languishing in dreaded Equatorial Guinea prison have expressed optimism after Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola recently met Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophone Affairs of Equatorial Guinea. The high-level meeting happened in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea last week, where the continued detention of engineers Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham also featured in the engagements. Speaking to journalists at the conclusion of the meeting, Lamola said the engagements with the Equatorial Guinea authorities on ranging issues have been fruitful. “We have just concluded our working consultation visit here in the Equatorial Guinea on behalf of our President (Cyril) Ramaphosa who has sent me here as a special envoy to continue to build good fraternal relations between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea," said Lamola.

South African engineers, Peter Huxham and Frik Potgieter have been detained in Equatorial Guinea since February 2023. Image: File

“He had also sent a message to his dear brother (President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo) to wish him good friendship, to continue to build solidarity and to also engage on a number of fraternal issues between the two countries at a bilateral level and the challenges the two countries continue to face, to resolve them." Lamola said the issues on the table included the long-running case of two South African nationals who are imprisoned here. “We continue to engage, to look forward to find long lasting solutions including the challenges that the national of Equatorial Guinea faced in our country. We continue to look forward, to look for solutions that must continue to strengthen the good bilateral relations of the two countries,” said Lamola. Meanwhile, families of Potgieter and Huxham have welcomed Lamola's visit to Equatorial Guinea, and appealed for a resolution of the impasse. The two men have been held in Equatorial Guinea since February 2023.

Shaun Murphy and Francois Nigrini, spokespersons for the Potgieter and Huxham families, expressed renewed hope following this diplomatic engagement. “This visit brings a glimmer of hope to our families, who have endured the prolonged and unjust detention of Frik and Peter for far too long. These two engineers have dedicated years to Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas sector, and to mentoring young Equatorial Guinean workers," they said. "We earnestly urge our government to persist in these diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Frik and Peter. Their ongoing detention has inflicted profound distress on them and their families, who suffer daily from the absence of their loved ones. This ordeal has robbed them of nearly two years, time that they can never recover." The families emphasised the importance of continued diplomatic efforts.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola recently met Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophone Affairs of Equatorial Guinea. Image: DIRCO

"We firmly believe that through sustained engagement and action, a resolution can be achieved that honours justice and human rights." In February last year, IOL reported that families of two South African engineers who were arrested subsequently sentenced for drug trafficking in Equatorial Guinea insist the duo is being punished for South Africa’s sins. The two were arrested while working offshore in the central African country, just two days after a South African court ordered the seizure of a super yacht, called Blue Shadow valued above R300 million, and two luxury villas belonging to vice president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro “Teodorin” Nguema Obiang Mangue, the playboy son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Vice President Teodoro ‘Teodorin’ Obiang, son of the Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who has led the country since 1979. Image: ABDELHAK SENNA / Gallo Images / AFP