EFF hauls Kenny Kunene to Human Rights Commission over hate speech allegations

The EFF has lodged a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Kenny Kunene, the Johannesburg MMC for Transport.

The complaint alleges Kunene’s recent social media post constitutes hate speech and violates the Constitution of SA.

In a letter containing 13 points and written by the party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, he states that Kunene’s post, which featured an image of slaughtered and skinned sheep, suggested that “illegal miners” would meet a similar fate when his political party assumes state power.

Dlamini argues that this statement constitutes a serious threat to human life, inciting violence, and undermining the Constitution.

The complaint, addressed to Commissioner Rev Chris Nissen, highlights several sections of the Constitution that Kunene’s statement allegedly violates, including the right to human dignity, life, and freedom from violence.

The EFF also contends that Kunene’s remarks are inflammatory and may incite violence against miners.

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The EFF has called on the SAHRC to investigate Kunene immediately, citing his obligation as a public representative to act in accordance with the Constitution.

The party has also expressed concern that Kunene’s statement reflects a broader intention to commit human rights violations and undermine the Constitution.

This development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Kunene, who has been accused of making inflammatory statements in the past.

The EFF’s complaint to the SAHRC is seen as an attempt to hold Kunene accountable for his words and to promote a culture of respect for human rights in South Africa.

The SAHRC has not yet commented on the complaint, but the EFF has expressed its expectation of a swift and decisive response.

As the investigation unfolds, attention will be focused on the SAHRC’s handling of the matter and its implications for freedom of speech and human rights in SA.

“We lay this formal complaint against Mr Kunene because his comments contain a serious threat to human life in that he threatens these miners with slaughtering, hanging and skinning. Utterances that are in direction violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.

“His comments incite violence against individuals and groups of miners who have never been convicted by any court of law to determine whether they are illegal or not, or whether they have committed any crimes,” Dlamini wrote.

The SAHRC had responded to the party at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

