ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hails former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s political power, hinting at his potential move to join the ANC. Image: X/@ MbalulaFikile

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he would not be surprised if the ANC approached former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to join the party because he was a "political masterpiece". This comes after it was reported that the ANC approached Ndlozi to join the organisation. Earlier this month, Ndlozi “voluntarily” resigned as an EFF MP. He was also barred from participating in the party activities including the their elective conference in December. EFF leader Julius Malema said he had a big ego thought he was bigger than the party. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mbalula hinted that Ndlozi might join the ANC and “there’s nothing wrong with that.” “It’s possible… I will not be shocked that the ANC can talk to him because he is a good member of society and in politics he is a good politician, so why not talk to him.” Mbalula's remarks come after the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) concluded a two-day meeting, which led to the “reconfiguration” of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Executive Committee (PCE’s) leadership after historic electoral defeat in the recent general elections.

In response to a question about whether the party is in talks with Ndlozi, Mbalula said. “We say, are we talking to him? I don't know. It is possible.” He emphasised that Ndlozi would ultimately decide for his future. “It's only him and only him who will speak for himself, but I will not be shocked that the ANC can talk to him. And probably because he's a good member of society and in the realm of politics, he's a good politician,” Mbalula added. The departure of Ndlozi, who has been a key prominent figure within the EFF since its formation, has raised questions about his future. His close relationship with former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who defected to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in August, last year is also believed to have contributed to his downfall. Malema publicly criticised Ndlozi for not informing him about Shivambu's plans to leave the party, which reportedly left a sour impression on the EFF leader. The final straw appears to have been his absence from the EFF's elective conference in December, which was seen as a clear indication that he was no longer in favour of Malema.