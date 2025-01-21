ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hails former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s political power, hinting at his potential move to join the ANC.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said he would not be surprised if the ANC approached former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to join the party because he was a "political masterpiece".
This comes after it was reported that the ANC approached Ndlozi to join the organisation.
Earlier this month, Ndlozi “voluntarily” resigned as an EFF MP. He was also barred from participating in the party activities including the their elective conference in December.
EFF leader Julius Malema said he had a big ego thought he was bigger than the party.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Mbalula hinted that Ndlozi might join the ANC and “there’s nothing wrong with that.”
“It’s possible… I will not be shocked that the ANC can talk to him because he is a good member of society and in politics he is a good politician, so why not talk to him.”
Mbalula's remarks come after the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) concluded a two-day meeting, which led to the “reconfiguration” of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Executive Committee (PCE’s) leadership after historic electoral defeat in the recent general elections.
In response to a question about whether the party is in talks with Ndlozi, Mbalula said.
“We say, are we talking to him? I don't know. It is possible.”
He emphasised that Ndlozi would ultimately decide for his future.
“It's only him and only him who will speak for himself, but I will not be shocked that the ANC can talk to him. And probably because he's a good member of society and in the realm of politics, he's a good politician,” Mbalula added.
The departure of Ndlozi, who has been a key prominent figure within the EFF since its formation, has raised questions about his future.
His close relationship with former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who defected to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in August, last year is also believed to have contributed to his downfall.
Malema publicly criticised Ndlozi for not informing him about Shivambu's plans to leave the party, which reportedly left a sour impression on the EFF leader.
The final straw appears to have been his absence from the EFF's elective conference in December, which was seen as a clear indication that he was no longer in favour of Malema.
Mbalula also aimed the dynamics within the EFF, arguing that Malema’s leadership style, marked by his story control may have led to Ndlozi’s ouster.
“When his party ejects someone like him(referring to Ndlozi) like that, It means Julius (Malema) is powerful. He's overconfident of himself,” he said.
Mbalula contrasted the EFF’s treatment of Ndlozi with the ANC’s handling of internet dissent, stating that if a similar incident occurred in the ANC, he would try to retain the individual.
“I mean, Mbuyiseni is not just a small boy and all of that in politics. It's like in the ANC, if I dismiss Mahlangi (Bhengu-Motsiri - ANC’s national spokesperson), do you think I'm mad? I won't do it,” he said.
“You know that? I'll beg her to stay if she were to think of jumping the ship. But if you're powerful, you're powerful and you think someone like Mbuyiseni can just be kicked out.”
Mbalula underscored that the party remains open to political figures like Ndlozi who are committed to the country’s “transformation and liberation.”
“At the end of the day, if you decide to be a politician and want to remain in politics and pursue the agenda of transformation, the liberation of our people, we in the ANC, we're open to that," Mbalula said.
“He can come,” he added.
Ndlozi has been a prominent advocate for economic justice and social change, especially among younger EFF supporters, who have rallied around his vision for the party.
His decision to step down from Parliament marked a significant shift in his political career, after being a key representative for the party in the National Assembly since its inception in 2013.
