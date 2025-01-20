The EFF plans to take action against Kenny Kunene over inflammatory remarks, calling for accountability and the protection of human rights.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced their intention to report Kenny Kunene, the MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This decision follows Kunene's controversial remarks on social media, where he allegedly threatened violent actions against illegal miners, likening their treatment to slaughter and skinning.

Kunene's comments, which included sharing a graphic image of slaughtered sheep as a metaphor for his proposed approach to illegal miners, have sparked widespread outrage.

On Sunday, January 19, Kunene shared a graphic picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing two dead, skinned sheep hung on hooks and wrote.

“This is the chilling fate that awaits all illegal miners robbing South Africans of their natural resources and wealth when the Patriotic Alliance takes over government.”

The EFF condemned the statements as "reckless, dehumanising, and a blatant incitement to violence," accusing Kunene of using hate speech to garner political support.

The remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions around illegal mining activities in South Africa, including the recent tragedy at Stilfontein Mine.

The EFF criticised Kunene for exploiting these issues for political gain, saying that his rhetoric promotes xenophobia and undermines human rights.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys stated, "As a government official, Kenny Kunene's actions are not only appalling but also dangerous. His comments disregard the Constitution and the rule of law, and they set a precedent for violence and lawlessness."

The EFF has confirmed plans to approach the City of Johannesburg's Ethics Committee to seek sanctions against Kunene, who holds an executive position in the city council.

Additionally, the party intends to push for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to impose penalties on the Patriotic Alliance for promoting hate speech and incitement.

"Immigration and crime are sensitive topics that require measured and lawful solutions," Mathys added. "We will not allow any political leader to weaponise these issues to spread hate and violence."

IOL has approached the Patriotic Alliance for comment, and this will be added once it is received.

