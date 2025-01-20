Ramaphosa heads to Davos to tackle South Africa’s economic challenges ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he will use this year’s trip to Davos tackle South Africa’s economic challenges, underscoring a commitment to cross-sector collaboration and climate advocacy. South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is flanked by members of his Cabinet at a press conference at a previous World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. PHOTO: GCIS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined a strategic approach to address the nation's economic hurdles as he prepares for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled from 20 to 24 January 2025.

This forum, a prestigious meeting of global leaders, will serve as a critical platform for Ramaphosa and his delegation to pre-emptively engage on economic issues facing South Africa in the lead-up to the G20 Summit later this year.

In his latest weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa affirmed the government's commitment to collaboration, stating that as his administration took office, it recognised the necessity of partnership across all levels of society to devise solutions to the country’s pressing challenges.

“While South Africa has a rich history of dialogue and cooperation, our experience of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of collaboration in saving lives and livelihoods,” he emphasised. This ethos of partnership, he argued, is crucial as the nation navigates post-pandemic recovery.

Central to these efforts is Operation Vulindlela, a key initiative championed by Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.

The operation, which falls under the joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury, aims to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and foster economic recovery.

Ramaphosa described it as a "success story," illustrating how it has brought together government departments and public institutions to focus on crucial domains such as energy, logistics, telecommunications, and water infrastructure.

“We also have structures like the President’s Coordinating Council, which unites leaders from various government levels to collectively address common challenges,” he added.

Accompanying Ramaphosa at the WEF is Dr Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, one of eight ministers attending the gathering.

The WEF annual meeting is an important congregation of countries, both developing and developed, dedicated to not only economic deliberation but also to accentuating global collaboration via public-private partnerships and meaningful dialogues among world leaders.

This year's forum theme, Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, encompasses five auspicious thematic priorities: Rebuilding Trust, Reimagining Growth, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Industries in the Intelligent Age.

Dr George says he will closely monitor developments within the ‘Safeguarding the Planet’ and ‘Reimagining Growth’ streams, which align with his department's critical mandate.

“South Africa is the current President of the G20, and this is an opportunity to elevate the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South on the G20 agenda—most notably the critical issue of climate change,” he stated.

As the world awaits advancements from the WEF, both Ramaphosa and his ministers are setting the stage for critical discussions at the G20, focusing on the vital need for global collaboration to tackle not only economic recovery but also climate agreements established at COP29.

It is expected that this Davos forum is expected to propel South Africa’s priorities into the international spotlight, advocating for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to global challenges.

