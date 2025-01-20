President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the importance of working together to solve South Africa’s problems and grow the economy.

In his weekly letter, he explained how partnerships between government, businesses, and communities are helping the country make progress in key areas like energy, infrastructure, and job creation.

“When this Administration started last year, we promised to work with all parts of society to tackle the challenges facing our country. Since then, we have focused on building strong partnerships,” he said.

The President spoke about how the Covid-19 pandemic showed the value of teamwork.

He said that working together during the pandemic helped save lives and protect people’s jobs. He also mentioned how these partnerships are now being used to improve other areas.

One of the successes he mentioned is Operation Vulindlela, a plan that brings government departments and public institutions together to improve things like energy, transport, and water.

“This initiative has allowed us to make focused changes that are already having an impact,” he explained.

The president also talked about the progress made in places like eThekwini, where a special group was set up to fix problems with water, tourism, and law enforcement.

He said that the work being done to reduce load shedding is another example of how working together has made a difference.

“By bringing together government, businesses, and other partners, we have been able to ease the severity of load shedding,” he said.

President Ramaphosa also spoke about South Africa’s role on the world stage. He said the country’s upcoming leadership of the G20 will focus on encouraging countries to work together on the biggest problems facing the world.

He explained that South Africa plans to share its own experiences of partnerships and to host a meeting that will bring together representatives from different sectors to discuss solutions.

Ramaphosa called on international businesses to partner with governments and entrepreneurs in developing countries.

“As we take our message of working together and making progress to Davos this week, we are committed to ensuring that growth includes everyone and benefits all South Africans,” he said.

