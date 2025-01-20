EFF to report Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene to the SAHRC Over 'hate-filled' remarks

The EFF has announced plans to report Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his recent remarks on social media.

Kunene's comments, which allegedly suggested that illegal miners should be ‘slaughtered, skinned, and hung’, have been widely condemned by the EFF and other organisations.

Kunene, who is also the City of Joburg’s MMC for transport, took to social media at the weekend in response to the Stilfontein tragedy that saw more than 85 illegal miners dying amidst rescue attempts by the government.

Despite having vowed to take Kunene to the SAHRC, EFF MP Sinawo Tambo said the party had not yet reported the matter as they were “finalising a few things”.

Kunene has since hit back at the party saying he was unfazed by the EFF statement.

In the statement, the EFF described Kunene's remarks as "hate-filled" and "genocidal“.

“In what can only be described as a harmful and disgraceful attempt at seeking

public and electoral favor by using hate, Kunene on the 19th of January 2025 posted

on his X (formerly Twitter) account, an image of what appears to be two sheep

which have been slaughtered, skinned and hung on hooks, and suggested that this

is the fate that awaits “illegal miners” when the political party he leads assumes

state-power.

“Kunene’s comments represent the lowest level of opportunism and are the

hallmarks of sadistic and pathological commitment to dehumanisation and an

infatuation with genocide,” wrote EFF spokesperson Leigh–Ann Mathys.

She expressed her outrage and “disgust” at Kunene's suggestion that human beings should be treated like animals and subjected to brutal violence.

The EFF also criticised what they called “Kunene's attempt to use xenophobia as a political platform, despite scientific evidence showing that such rhetoric does not lead to electoral success”.

“His comments are inspired by electoral opportunism, as despite scientific and objective evidence that their rhetoric on foreign nationals does not lead to electoral success, he and his political party have committed themselves to using xenophobia as their political platform.”

The party has further accused Kunene of inciting violence and promoting a culture of intolerance and hatred. The EFF has also called on the City of Johannesburg's Ethics Committee to impose sanctions on Kunene, who serves as a councillor in the city.

Furthermore, the EFF said it plans to approach the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to explore mechanisms for imposing sanctions on the PA as an organisation.

The party argues that the PA's expressed ‘intention to commit human rights atrocities and targeted killings and mutilations of human beings is a clear indication that it contests elections for the purpose of committing genocide’.

Responding via a video sent to the media, Kunene hit back at the EFF confirming he was aware of the statement.

“Malema, through his cult, has taken out a statement threatening to take me to the SAHRC.

“Malema's actions do not faze me.

“When young girls who were trying to make a living were raped in the West Rand Malema was not to be seen. Our stance is clear. Illegal foreigners must go!” Kunene said.

[email protected]