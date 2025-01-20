Musk has remained mum on these past utterances by his new BFF and secured himself a seat on Trump's administration.
It is a few hours before Donald Trump is sworn in as the US' 47th president. His journey on the election trail was with an unexpected ally, Tesla's south African-born Elon Musk.
Musk donated $2 million (about R37,492,199) and secured a place in Trump's administration as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.
This unlikely yet fruitful union could make one assume that Trump is a big fan of South Africa, Africa in general and its citizens.
However, in his first term as president, he allegedly referred to African countries as being a sh*tholes. He supposedly uttered this at an Oval Office meeting about immigration in 2018.
Trump is said to have voiced anger with immigrants getting into the US from nations in Africa and others. The reality star turned politician denied this on X (then Twitter).
"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA," he posted.
SA protested the statement by issuing a démarche order, affronted by Trump's position.
The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was concerned about 'statements that were allegedly made by President Donald Trump' concerning nations on the continent.
"The department will provide an opportunity to the Charges d'Affaires to explain the statement that African countries, alongside Haiti and El Savador, constitute 'sh*tholes' from where migrants into the United States are undesirable.
"South Africa aligns itself with the statements issued by the African Union and the Africa group of Ambassadors to the United Nations in New York. Africa is united in its affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African diaspora," Dirco said.
Dirco emphasised that ties between South Africa and the US, as well as between the rest of Africa and the US, must be founded on mutual respect and understanding.
Following this, in August of 2018, Musk added to misinformation that white people were being massacred in a genocide. He posted on X for Mike Pompeo to: "Closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers ... South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers."
Musk has remained mum on these past utterances by his new BFF.
