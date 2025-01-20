Musk has remained mum on these past utterances by his new BFF and secured himself a seat on Trump's administration. Image: X (Twitter)

It is a few hours before Donald Trump is sworn in as the US' 47th president. His journey on the election trail was with an unexpected ally, Tesla's south African-born Elon Musk. Musk donated $2 million (about R37,492,199) and secured a place in Trump's administration as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. This unlikely yet fruitful union could make one assume that Trump is a big fan of South Africa, Africa in general and its citizens. However, in his first term as president, he allegedly referred to African countries as being a sh*tholes. He supposedly uttered this at an Oval Office meeting about immigration in 2018.

Trump is said to have voiced anger with immigrants getting into the US from nations in Africa and others. The reality star turned politician denied this on X (then Twitter). "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA," he posted.