Democratic Alliance urges Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to resign amid serious allegations of R2.5 million tender corruption, highlighting concerns over accountability in the Cabinet.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to be removed from Cabinet after reports that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) investigation into her conduct involving R2.5 million tender corruption is ready for prosecution.

The party said on Monday that Ntshavheni cannot serve as a minister while under serious criminal investigation.

The Hawks investigated Ntshavheni in 2021 for her role in the irregular awarding of an R2.5 million tender for accounting consultancy services during her tenure as the municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in July 2009.

“We call on her to step down immediately. Failing which, the President must relieve her of her duties," the DA said in a statement.

“This is yet another example of an ANC Minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet who he needs to remove for allegations of corruption. Either he was not aware of these allegations, which would be an indictment in itself, or he was aware, which would raise damning questions as to his duty of care as head of the executive."

All members of the Cabinet must be fit for purpose and beyond reproach, it said.

The party said that in addition to claims by senior managers in Ba-Phalaborwa implicating Ntshavheni, the Auditor-General made scathing findings against her management of the local municipality's finances during her tenure.

“In 2020, Judge Gerrit Muller of the High Court in Polokwane called the events surrounding the tender "repugnant and devastating” and asked that it be investigated by the Hawks to be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)," it said.

“We call for the NPA to proceed with their criminal prosecution of Ntshavheni."

The party added that last year, it introduced a resolution to establish a Parliamentary Committee to oversee the Presidency, citing the clear need for thorough oversight.

Ntshavheni did not respond to questions from IOL.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) raised concerns about the length of the investigation process involving high-ranking government officials.

“For decades, Ntshavheni has been safe under Cyril Ramaphosa’s patronage as his lieutenant. She has avoided accountability for her numerous scandals over the years because of her close association with the President," the EFF said in a statement.

“Ntshavheni now sits as a Minister in the Presidency, responsible for government communications and the State Security Agency (SSA). She sits on the war chest behind Ramaphosa’s political influence in the form of the SSA’s operational funds, which are not accounted for and have in the past been used to fund internal political campaigns within the African National Congress (ANC).”

