ANC leadership ‘shake-up’ in Gauteng and KZN looms after historic electoral defeat, says Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved to “reconfigure” the leadership of Gauteng and KZN structures, after a major electoral loss in both provinces.

“The NEC welcomed the report of the National Working Committee, presented to the NEC by the secretary-general, dealing with the challenges the ANC is facing in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in relation to the electoral losses suffered in the two provinces,” Mbula said in media briefing in Johannesburg.

The decision comes after a two-day NEC meeting in Boksburg, which was convened to address ANC’s poor performance in the May 29, 2024, national and provincial elections.



The heated meeting came just days after the ANC’s January 8 Statement, which marked the party’s 113th anniversary.

Mbalula revealed that the NEC’s decision was to “reconfigure”, not to disband the Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) in both the provinces.

Earlier on Monday, IOL News reported that the move to reconfigure was supported by the ANC’s top brass, including key figures, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, and former president Thabo Mbeki.

They argued that the move to disband could further divide the party.

Sources told IOL that Mbalula and the second secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa pushed for disbanding of the PECs in the two provinces.

The decision comes after the two provinces dropped the ball dramatically in the May 29, 2024, national and provincial elections.

Gauteng’s support dropped to 35% while KZN just garnered 17%.

Nationally, the ANC received 40% electoral support. This was the first that the ANC failed to win the elections since democracy, leading to the formation of Government of National Unity (GNU).

Meanwhile, in his address, Mbalula emphasised the NEC had an “extensive discussion” after the National Working Committee’s report, focusing on rebuilding and strengthening the ANC in both provinces.

He said the party’s unity should remain the top priority.

”The NEC agreed that the state of organisation in all our provinces requires urgent action following the loss of elections,” Mbalula said.

”The loss the ANC suffered in the two key provinces required immediate action, as the two provinces were not only the most populous, but economic hubs of the country.”

He added that the party should foster unity and focus on rebuilding its structures, political education and leadership.

The NEC agreed that any action should be based on these principles and not interfere with the work of the provincial government, he said.

Mbalula acknowledged that the ANC faced challenges beyond Gauteng and KZN, with declining electoral support across the country.

“We have dropped everywhere in the country but has lost Gauteng and KZN. So, we had to take a deep dive to say how do we arrest the possibility of a total demise.”

He said the NEC has tasked the national officials to bring a proposal for the reconfiguration of leadership of KZN and Gauteng to the National Working Committee (NWC) within a week.