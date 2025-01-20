ANC explains reasons for restructuring KZN and Gauteng leadership

ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says the decision to reconfigure the ANC PEC structures in KZN and Gauteng is the only solution to the party’s renewal and strengthening process. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the decision to reconfigure KZN and Gauteng PECs was a suitable compromise between dissolution and intervention. Archives

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) chose to reconfigure the Provincial Executive Committees (PEC’s) of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces because this is a combination of dissolution and strengthening of the party’s political fortunes in these two provinces.

Mbalula, addressed members of the media on the outcomes of the first ordinary sitting of the NEC held on 18 and 19 January at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre.

This two-day gathering, was marked by robust discussions surrounding the reconfiguration of the PEC in the two provinces, following disappointing performances in the May 2024 elections.

During a press briefing addressing the outcomes of the NEC meeting, Mbalula emphasised that the party faces a pressing need to revitalise its strategies in light of the electoral setbacks.

"You cannot reconfigure anyone without being guided by the constitution," he stated, highlighting the constitutional framework that guides the party's decision-making processes. The reconfiguration, he noted, involves both elements of dissolution and reinforcement, aimed at strengthening the ANC's standing in these crucial provinces.“

While the ANC retained its governing majority in the North West, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga, and Eastern Cape, losses were significant in Gauteng, KZN, and the Northern Cape.

The party’s weakened position in these provinces has been attributed to internal divisions and factionalism, particularly in KZN, prompting urgent calls for reform from the upper echelons of the party.

In his closing remarks, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the future of the two provinces amid what Mbalula described as a 'combination of dissolution and strengthening’.

While the decision to restructure has garnered support from most top party officials, a notable dissent came from two prominent members of the top seven leadership, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and former president Thabo Mbeki, who cautioned that such changes could exacerbate divisions within the party.

Despite the differing views, Mbalula reaffirmed that a lack of decisive action was not an option anymore.

"The NEC agreed that not taking a decision was no longer an option," he remarked, stating that comprehensive discussions on how best to fortify the ANC's presence in KZN and Gauteng were of utmost importance. He also indicated that final details surrounding these new changes would be ironed out within the next week.

Mbalula that other issues of importance that the NEC of the ANC discussed during the two-day meeting included Ithala Bank, the back-to-school campaign, ensuring the right to learn, the Gaza ceasefire and the upcoming legotla.

