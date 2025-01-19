Calls for the removal of Eldorado Park SAPS commander escalated to Police Minister Mchunu

A call to remove Eldorado Park SAPS commander, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke in Gauteng has been escalated to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

This was after Eldorado Park ward 18 councillor, Juwairiya Kaldine wrote to Mchunu seeking his intervention. In the letter, she also detailed allegations of wrongdoing against Maluleke.

Kaldine’s request for the minister’s intervention was triggered by her “unlawful arrest” last Wednesday wherein she says she was wrongfully accused and targeted because of the #MalulekeMustGo Campaign which calls for the removal of the station commander.

The councillor was arrested by Eldoradopark SAPS for charges of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and later released. She alleged that she was wrongfully arrested even though there was proof that she was never in the venue or area where the alleged assault had happened.

“We have solid proof that there have been many cases at the Eldorado Park SAPS of common assault and suspects were left on a warning, while I was kidnapped from 10am till 3pm because that's the time the docket was captured.”

Kaldine accused the station commander of interfering in her matter.

There have been multiple calls from community members calling for Maluleke’s sacking from the post.

One of the prominent voices advocating for Maluleke’s removal from Eldorado Park SAPS is Joburg MMC for Finance, Margaret Arnolds, who is a member of the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Arnolds was quoted saying “Maluleke has continually failed the Eldorado Park community and must be removed urgently. She added that violent crimes, including rape and murder, are frequent in the area and the police have not been equal to the task.

Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi could not confirm whether the minister had received the letter or not, on a Sunday, as the minister was not available.

“If the minister indeed received it, he will look at the content and apply his mind. If it calls for an investigation the minister will ensure that there are consequences for those involved in wrongdoing,” Mogotsi said.

Gauteng SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the allegations are “very serious” and urged that the matter be reported so that due processes can be followed and the matter be investigated accordingly.

“The individual is advised to make use of the different independent institutions that are mandated to investigate police corruption; IPID, Anti-Corruption Hotline 0800 701 701 alternatively they can also report police corruption to the provincial office; 082 442 2000,”

Asked what the police had done following multiple calls from the community members over the years, for Maluleke to be sacked from his job, she said “That is a matter between employer and employee that involves Labour Relations regulations.”

[email protected]