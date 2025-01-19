ANC to finalise fate of Gauteng and KZN provincial leadership

To disband or to reconfigure KZN and Gauteng provincial structures are now the only two options being considered by the ANC’s NEC following the party’s two-day NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the party is now only considering two options in relation to the future of Gauteng and KZN Provincial Executive Committees (PECs). Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

At the weekend, the party hosted its first ordinary national executive committee meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

As the ANC grapples with the aftermath of less than ideal electoral performances, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has revealed that the leadership is now weighing just two options concerning the future of the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Executive Committees. This decision follows a weekend of intense deliberations during the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Saturday and Sunday.

Initially, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula presented three potential pathways: the disbandment of the provincial structures, reinforcing their positions, or maintaining the status quo. However, after comprehensive discussions among NEC members, the options have been refined.

Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed that the focus has shifted to either reinforcing the provincial leadership or dissolving it altogether, given the ANC's electoral setbacks.

The pivotal meeting comes on the heels of disappointing results in the recent elections, adding pressure to the party's already fragile dominance in key provinces. The ANC has not forgotten its past failures either; since losing control of the Western Cape in 2009, it has struggled to regain its footing in what was once seen as a stronghold.

Motsiri-Bhengu indicated that the implications of these discussions are significant, as Gauteng and KZN are critical regions for the ANC, both politically and economically.

A decision to dissolve these committees or reinforce them could signal a major shift in strategy for the party ahead of future elections, with concerns about maintaining support growing ever more pressing.

“We initially had three options. There are now two options whether to reinforce the existing structures through a variety of solutions or to put the structures through a dissolution. The top officials presented the report to the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Leaving these two PECs the same way is no longer an option. This is precisely because there were serious organisational losses as well as service delivery losses which must be tackled head-on. Therefore, we were left these two options in terms of strengthening and rebuilding these two provinces,” she said.

In a stark reflection of the ANC's struggles, the party's voter share in KwaZulu-Natal has plummeted to a mere 17 percent, while in Gauteng, the party declined to a record 36% from a previous high of 53%.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party’s renewal process is at the centre of the robust discussions amongst the NEC members who in spite of differences of opinion want what is best for the party.

She added that once the highest decision-making body has made up its mind, the party will inform its structures before divulging the developments to the media.

“The NEC has one item on the agenda which is to look at how to strengthen and enhance the structures in the two provinces following an instruction by the NWC to undertake visits to these provinces.

