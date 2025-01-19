ANC says it does not have a track record on whether disbandment will yield positive or negative outcomes. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) PECs face two possible scenarios - dissolution or reconfiguration.

ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told reporters at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that collapsing structures could go either way.

The NEC is meeting in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, to decide on the fate of KZN and Gauteng after they lost the elections. KZN got 17% while Gauteng received 35% electoral support.

Two options are now on the table, disbandment or reconfiguration. The status quo option is out of the picture.

“We don’t have a report that suggests that reinforcement has produced a negative or positive trend, so we’ve got to be balanced in terms of how we look at this particular discussion we’re having in regards to these two provinces.

“Where there have been disbandment, if you look at the results, it’s a mixed bag of results. I think that it is always important to address the situation in terms of merits and facts before us in every situation,” she said.

Limpopo, Western Cape, North West and the Free State are some of the provinces that have been hit with disbandment.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the situations in KZN and Gauteng, political and organisational, are different.

“There may be commonalities but they are different. What is common of course about them is the fact that these are the two largest economies in our country, they contribute significant percentages to our national GDP, they are the most populous, contribute a lot to the national vote share. “It is a science and logic to focus on those,” she said.

The ANC NEC is yet to announce the decision on whether they will disband or reconfigure the two provinces.

