ANC ponders crucial decision on Gauteng and KZN structures amid election fallout

The fate of the ANC's Gauteng and KZN provincial structures hangs in the balance as crucial talks loom. ANC SG Fikile Mbalula says the party is yet to take a decision on the future of the Gauteng and KZN provincial structures. File

Speculation surrounding the future of the African National Congress (ANC) provincial structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has reached a fever pitch as the party holds its crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

With the ANC facing challenges following poor electoral performances, particularly in KZN, party officials are considering harsh measures, including the possible disbandment of the respective struggling provincial executive committees.

IOL has reported that the party has completed its investigation into the reasons behind its dismal electoral performance in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body between national conferences, is considering three potential courses of action for Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The party faced significant setbacks in both provinces, resulting in a loss of support that led to the implementation of a Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has urged against rampant speculation, asserting that the party should be allowed to make its own decisions without external pressure. The upcoming NEC meeting aims to address key issues, including the fate of the two provinces that have seen dwindling support in the lead-up to the May 2024 general election.

In a stark reflection of the ANC's struggles, the party's voter share in KwaZulu-Natal has plummeted to a mere 17 percent—indicative of the significant political shifts in the region. Mbalula's recent statements confirmed that discussions regarding the two provinces are at the forefront of the NEC's agenda.

He noted, “We are meeting in this special NEC meeting... as we were dealing with [issues] related to Gauteng and KZN. As we reported to you last year as we were dealing with r that relate to Gauteng and KZN. We have had interactions with both provinces before and after the elections. In our second meeting we interacted with the Provincial Executive Committee and we shared our experience and the report from the branches.

“We thereafter met with the PECs and we discussed the reports. At the end of that meeting, the National Working Committee (NWC)consolidated its report and considered the report in relation to the challenges we are facing in the provinces. The first option was to maintain the status quo, to do nothing about it a and the second option was reinforcement and consolidation of the structures and the third option was to dissolve the structures and start afresh,’ he said.

The deliberations during the NEC will assess various options for the party’s regional structures. Mbalula outlined these possibilities, including maintaining the status quo, bolstering the existing leadership, or undertaking the drastic step of dissolving the provincial structures to start afresh.

“Nobody is dissolved,” Mbalula told the media. “The dissolution is but one of the options that will be considered.”

He elaborated that a thorough overview and analysis of the challenges faced by both provinces will influence the NEC's decision-making process.

The meeting’s outcomes could spell a transformative change within the ANC, especially as the party attempts to regain lost ground in critical regions ahead of the upcoming elections.

[email protected]