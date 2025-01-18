Surge in abductions of state critics in Kenya spark public outrage

A view of Nairobi's skyline. The abductions are part of a troubling trend of eroding democratic principles and escalating repression in Kenya and East Africa. Image: Joecalih on Unsplash

By Nicholas Mwangi

Kenya is facing a troubling surge in abductions of government critics, sparking widespread public outrage and protests.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 82 individuals have been abducted since June 2024, with seven cases reported in December of last year alone. Many victims were reportedly targeted after criticising the government online, fuelling fears of a systematic crackdown on dissent and freedom of expression.

Evidence mounts amid government denial

The rise in abductions also coincides with nationwide protests last year against the controversial Finance Bill, intensifying concerns about an orchestrated campaign to silence opposing voices. Despite evidence, including CCTV footage of the abductions, and mounting public pressure, the government has denied any involvement. The police have also distanced themselves, leaving the investigation to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, in a statement to the press, had said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abduction, and there is no police station in the country that is holding the reported abductees.”

On January 14, two victims of abductions recorded official statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Gideon Kibet, a young cartoonist known for his viral drawings mocking government figures like President Ruto, reported being abducted for two weeks in Nairobi and was freed last week. The other victim was Billy Mwangi, a 24-year-old student from Embu, in the central Mount Kenya region. Mwangi was also reportedly held for two weeks in a dark room where he was whipped and beaten.

Condemnation from social justice activists and civil society

In a statement on December 26, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) voiced grave concerns over the escalating abductions. The LSK warned that such incidents undermine constitutional guarantees and compromise the security of all citizens. While acknowledging the government’s duty to maintain law and order, the LSK reiterated the need for adherence to constitutional and statutory obligations in law enforcement efforts.

Human rights organisations and social movements have condemned the abductions as blatant violations of the Constitution and international human rights conventions. Organisations such as Kituo Cha Sheria and the Mathare Social Justice Centre have petitioned the High Court, seeking to have the abductions declared crimes against humanity under international law and referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The petition will be represented by veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa.

Wanjira Wanjiru, an activist with the Mathare Social Justice Centre, told Peoples Dispatch: “We condemn the ongoing abductions in the highest terms possible given that this is an absolute violation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and demand that the constitution is upheld and respected as well as the rule of law. Kenya is not a dictatorship; the days of dictatorship ended.”

The phenomenon has shocked and surprised many, given that the new government had promised to never resort to abductions and extrajudicial killings, practices for which the previous administration was widely criticised. President Ruto even ordered the disbandment of a special police unit that was leading these methods two years ago. Therefore, many thought they would be a thing of the past.

Mass mobilisations in defence of democracy as global attention increases

Adding to the growing dissent, the Kenya University Students Association (KUSA) has announced plans for nationwide protests beginning on January 15, 2025. In a press release, student leaders cited the abductions as a key reason for their mobilization. Notably, protests organized by activists calling for an end to the abductions have been met with heavy-handed police responses, including teargas and arrests. However, the violent response has only fuelled public anger and amplified calls for accountability.

The crisis has also drawn international attention, particularly after the abduction of Dr. Kizza Besigye, the Ugandan opposition politician, in Nairobi on November 16, 2024. Dr Besigye, who was attending a book launch, was subsequently transferred to Uganda and arraigned before a military court in Kampala on November 20. His abduction and military trial have been condemned as flagrant violations of international law and political freedoms, raising concerns about regional collaboration to suppress dissent.

These incidents are part of a troubling trend of eroding democratic principles and escalating repression in Kenya and East Africa. As public outrage grows, the government faces mounting pressure to ensure accountability, restore trust in law enforcement, and reaffirm its commitment to human rights. There must be an independent and transparent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The abductions are not just a violation of individual rights, but a grave affront to Kenya’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

* Nicholas Mwangi is a member of the Ukombozi Library in Kenya.

* This article was originally published in People's Dispatch.

** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.