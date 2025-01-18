Honest introspection central to ANC’s renewal success

Only through honest introspection, strategic alliances, and a commitment to the struggles of the marginalised can the ANC hope to emerge as a more effective instrument of the people, writes Dr Reneva Fourie.

By Dr Reneva Fourie

On Saturday, January 11, the ANC celebrated the 113th Anniversary of its formation in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. It was encouraging to see the National Executive Committee's January 8 statement, as presented by President Ramaphosa, reflecting the party's enduring commitment to its foundational principles while grappling with contemporary challenges.

The speech addressed unity, social justice, and economic transformation, echoing the ANC's historical narratives, which prioritised the impoverished and working-class communities as its primary motive force. It also revealed tensions as manifested between the ANC-headed government and its alliance partners related to its political aspirations and the socio-economic realities faced by citizens. The government’s steady push of neoliberal economic policies and the implementation of austerity measures in an already ailing state have contributed to rising poverty, unemployment, and service delivery issues.

The speech commemorated the 70th Anniversary of the Kliptown adoption of the Freedom Charter, reaffirming the ANC's vision in relation to the National Democratic Revolution (NDR). This revolutionary ideal serves as the foundational theory of social change for the Alliance, with the primary objective of eliminating all forms of exploitation, such as class divides, apartheid, colonial injustices, and patriarchal oppression. The NDR, however, finds itself at a crossroads. The establishment of a Government of National Unity (GNU) post the 2024 elections poses significant challenges to the ANC's ability to further its transformative agenda. This complexity has resulted in the compromise of numerous government initiatives to uplift the marginalised.

There are instances where political entities have collaborated with their adversaries to create opportunities for the revolution to regain its momentum. However, such collaborations were undertaken from a position of strength. This underscores the rationale behind the Democratic Alliance's (DA) partnership with the ANC, as the DA recognises that it possesses the support of both domestic and international capital and the superior communications capabilities to tilt the balance of forces in its favour.

If the ANC aspires to restore its dominance within the broader South African political landscape, it must align with leftist ideologies. As articulated by President Ramaphosa: "The Alliance remains the proven vehicle to uplift the working class and the poor. It is a living organism that developed and matured over almost a century, under different conditions, constantly adapting its role as the phases of the struggle changed." It is also crucial to acknowledge that the landscape has shifted. The ANC's principal ally, the South African Communist Party, plans to contest elections independently. Robust internal discussions are required to navigate this decision in a manner that benefits both the NDR and the people of South Africa.

Looking ahead to 2025, the ANC has adopted the theme "The year of renewal to make the ANC a more effective instrument of the people to achieve the vision of the Freedom Charter: the people shall govern! The people shall share in the country's wealth!" To regain the trust of the majority, the ANC is committed to decisive action on three critical and interconnected fronts. These include enhancing the economy's ability to generate wealth and create jobs for everyone; improving the quality of services as well as the integrity, responsiveness, and accountability of government across all levels; and revitalising and strengthening the ANC to ensure it can provide ethical and decisive leadership in tackling the country's challenges and realising the goals of the Freedom Charter.

The rhetoric of resilience and progress is juxtaposed with criticism of the party's perceived failures in governance. By promoting a vision of renewal, the speech attempts to rally support amidst disillusionment. Yet, the lack of specific, actionable plans raises questions about the ANC's ability to translate lofty ideals into concrete results. The ANC's well-meaning programmatic initiatives will ultimately need the support of the Government of Unity. To effectively address issues like improving local government and service delivery, fostering inclusive economic growth and job creation, combating crime, and working towards a better Africa and world, these efforts must resonate beyond a mere National Dialogue. For these initiatives to be truly impactful, they need to be integrated into the government's plans as outlined in the President's State of the Nation Address when Parliament convenes and reflected in the National Treasury Budget Vote debates.

The current influence of capital on the GNU, particularly the National Treasury, constitutes a significant challenge to enacting interventionist and expansionary measures that would benefit the state and its citizens. In this context, the SACP's decision to contest elections independently could be in the ANC's best interest. By strengthening the electoral and parliamentary voices of economically marginalised communities, the SACP's actions could counterbalance the rising tide of neoliberal pressures that threaten South Africa's socio-economic fabric.For a democratic society to thrive, the voices of the oppressed and marginalised must be amplified. The ANC must engage earnestly in healing the divisions within its Alliance and tangibly reaffirm its commitment to revolutionary goals. This involves rallying around the principles encapsulated in the Freedom Charter, and ensuring that all South Africans, regardless of socio-economic status, feel included in the nation-building process.

The speech serves as both a reflection of the ANC's legacy and a call to action for revitalisation. Ultimately, while it seeks to inspire hope and solidarity, the effectiveness of its message hinges on the party's capacity to address the pressing issues confronting South Africa today. By re-emphasising its commitment to the National Democratic Revolution and the ideals enshrined in the Freedom Charter, the ANC can work towards regaining the trust of the people, revitalising its leadership, and creating an equitable society.

Only through honest introspection, strategic alliances, and a commitment to the struggles of the marginalised can the ANC hope to emerge as a more effective instrument of the people. In this way, the dreams embodied in the Freedom Charter can once again become a tangible reality for all South Africans.

* Dr Reneva Fourie is a policy analyst specialising in governance, development and security and co-author of the book ‘The Art of Power: Pursuing Liberation and Nation-building’.

