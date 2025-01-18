Gauteng, KZN disbandment tops ANC NEC’s meeting agenda this weekend

ANC leaders in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will know their fate this weekend as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meets to decide whether they disband them or not.

The African National Congress' NEC will meet on Saturday and Sunday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni to discuss the future of the provincial executive committees (PECs) following the dramatic electoral defeat.

The May 29, 2024, national and provincial election performance by the two provinces has been cited as one of the reasons for the considerations which may lead to the provincial executive committees facing the axe.

The ANC in Gauteng received 35% while KZN got a meagre 17%. The two provinces were the biggest losers in the elections.

The ANC also suffered a sharp decline nationally, dropping to 40% electoral support. This was the first time since the dawn of democracy, which saw ANC losing its majority across the country.

The disbanding decision of the two PECs favoured by most National Working Committee (NWC) members but the move collapsed because President Cyril Ramaphosa had shot down the idea.

However, delivering the January 8 statement, Ramaphosa blamed the ANC branches for the party's loss in the elections.

He labelled them "weak" and urged them to start working the ground ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Top leaders like Nomvula Mokonyane, the deputy secretary-general and deputy president Paul Mashatile said they would not support the plan, instead, they would come up with ideas to improve the PECs.

Mashatile said no PEC will be dissolved.

"We did not do well as the ANC... We got 40%. We don't want to blame KZN or Gauteng or any other province. We are reflecting ourselves as the national leadership, together with the PECs …

“I know many people are saying we are calling KZN because we want to dissolve the PECs, that is not the case, we are not dissolving anyone. We are engaging and coming up with plans,” he said.

Although they do not support the proposal, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and other members were said to be pushing for their disbandment.

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that the two provinces were fighting tooth and nail to keep their structures.

