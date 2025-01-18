African National Congress' (ANC) investigation into the reasons behind its dismal electoral performance in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is now complete.

The African National Congress' (ANC) investigation into the reasons behind its dismal electoral performance in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is now complete.

The party faced significant setbacks in both provinces, resulting in a loss of support that led to the implementation of a Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

Currently, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) is convening for a two-day meeting in Boksburg to determine the future of the provincial executive committees in these regions.

As the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences, the NEC is considering three potential courses of action for Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The first option is to maintain the status quo and leave the provincial structures unchanged.

The second option involves deploying reinforcements to the PECs to address leadership and organisational challenges.

In the recent elections, Gauteng received just 35% of the vote, while KwaZulu-Natal secured a mere 17%, marking them as the party’s biggest electoral losses.

Nationally, the ANC also saw a significant decline, dropping to 40% of the vote - its first-ever loss of an outright majority since the end of apartheid.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the NEC, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the decision for the three options was reached after they reached a deadlock.

Although discussions are in place, she said a solid announcement is expected tomorrow.

“Today really is about putting finality to a matter that has been going on for some time following the NWC visit to these provinces to evaluate the state of the ANC and also look at some of the underlying factors behind the electoral outcomes,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also said the ANC would speak for itself on the matter and warned against “sources”.

"We are aware that the media has so called 'reliable sources' who are always distorting what our meetings are saying. The ANC will never speak to them through sources,” he said.

