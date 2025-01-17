uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party President Jacob Zuma has appointed advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the convener of Mpumalanga, representing a dramatic change in the party's provincial robustness.

MKP announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

MKP confirmed that Mkhwebane’s appointment will fill the leadership void in the province.

This decision follows a series of internal challenges and aims to stabilise the party’s presence in the province.

Former Public Protector Mkhwebane is expected to lead the province with respect, honesty, and dedication.

This is as the party is preparing to emerge victorious in the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

MKP shocked the country in the May 29, 2024 national and provincial elections after securing the third spot and beating the EFF to the fourth place.

MKP got 14.58% electoral support nationally.

Following this appointment and due to existing vacancies in Mpumalanga, Zuma has appointed additional members to fill these positions in the provincial detachments, in accordance with the MKP’s constitution and after consulting with party officials.

Mkhwebane will be the convener, Charles Masombuka the deputy convenor, AB Mkhatshwa the coordinator, Dr Nelisiwe Msibi the deputy coordinator, Skhwameni Nkuna the organiser, Njabulo KaChibi the deputy organiser, Donald Maphanga the fundraiser and Mbalenhle Masinga being the deputy fundraiser.

These nominations were made following extensive discussions with party officials in efforts to fortify the MKP's leadership in the province.

Mkwebane's appointment comes amid leadership battles involving former provincial leader, Mary Phadi.

IOL reported in November that Phadi was fired over allegations of hiring hitmen and misappropriating funds.

Phadi was accused of allegedly hiring hitmen to kill a rival MK Party member General Tough Mdluli.

Mdluli reportedly reported that he had received death threats as well as voice recordings discussing plans to kill him. This led to the police probing the matter.

He further accused Phadi of having a hand in the MK Party's provincial list and adding her name to the first position.

Despite the claims, Phadi challenged her removal where she initiated legal proceedings to clear her name.

In November 2024, she was reinstated as the provincial leader of the party and a member of the Mpumalanga provincial assembly by an interim order issued by the Mpumalanga High Court.

Then in December, the party officially expelled her, stating that its decision was final

