The Johannesburg City Council has appointed Tshepo Makola to be acting city manager, following the recent removal of Floyd Brink as the manager by the court. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Politics

Last month, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Brink to relinquish his permanent appointment within 10 days or as soon as an acting manager was appointed.

It ruled that his appointment was irregular, citing that he did not pass the vetting process and was not the most qualified candidate for the position.

Brink was appointed to the position in 2023. Makola’s appointment was effective from earlier this month.

Although City Mayor Dada Morero intended to appoint Helen Botes, the CEO of Joburg Property Company, to the position, his decision faced criticism.

Critics contended that her extended tenure has not yielded significant improvements, particularly in the upkeep of city buildings.

Makola was officially appointed as manager in an extraordinary sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Friday.

In a house full of 242 councillors, 139 voted in favour of the move, 60 voted against and 41 abstained.

The DA questioned Morero’s decision to appoint Makola as acting city manager without the approval of the municipal council.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku cited the Municipal Systems Act, which delegates the responsibility of appointing an acting city manager to the council.

“The power to appoint a city manager or acting one is the exclusive responsibility of the municipal council, not just for noting,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku added that in its ratification report, the mayoral committee failed to outline recommendations for the appointment of a permanent city manager.

“The fact that none of the recommendations mentioned requesting the council to start the recruitment process for a new city manager is another serious concern for us,” she said.

However, ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku defended Makola’s appointment prior to the approval of the council.

According to Masuku, the council delegated the power to appoint a city manager to the executive mayor.

