Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has drawn widespread criticism for his remarks about undocumented foreign nationals who died while engaging in illegal mining in Stilfontein, North West. Kunene stated his party has no sympathy for those involved, describing their actions as a theft of South Africa’s mineral wealth.

“I have no sympathy for those who have died stealing the wealth of our country. They have committed a crime by entering this country illegally,” Kunene said during a panel discussion on Newzroom Afrika on Thursday night.

Kunene linked illegal mining to broader criminal behaviour, including incidents of gender-based violence. “You saw in the West Rand, Gauteng, where they raped young women who were trying to make money with what God has given them as talent. They are raping in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and the Free State. These are criminals,” he said.

He added: “I have absolutely no sympathy. They must die like rats underground there, all of them. They must burn in hell.”

Kunene, who also serves as the City of Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport, argued that both illegal miners and those purchasing illicitly mined gold are committing treason, endangering South Africa’s economy.

“A sober country, with a sober leadership, would treat this matter as treason. Yet here, we are being told to sympathise with criminals collapsing our economy. As the Patriotic Alliance, our stance is clear: these illegal foreigners must be deported. But those arrested at Stilfontein must be charged with treason for stealing our country’s wealth.

“After serving 40 or 50 years in prison, they must then be deported. Serious countries do not treat this matter as lightly as our government. These are serious criminals. I will not sympathise with them. In fact, I am hoping God kills all of them; they must burn underground and in hell.”

Kunene claimed the stolen resources could have been used to fund social services, including free education.

“Our pensioners are being paid peanuts, yet criminals are stealing the wealth of our country that could finance living pensions. I am not going to sympathise with these people.”

However, his remarks sparked backlash during the panel discussion. Fanon Moema, spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in North West, condemned Kunene’s comments as “irresponsible and careless.”