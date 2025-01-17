Home Affairs Minister Schreiber welcomes South Africa's improved Henley passport index ranking

South Africa’s passport now allows visa-free access to 106 destinations, as the country climbs to 48th place in the global Henley Passport Index.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber has welcomed the latest Henley Passport Index, which includes an authoritative global ranking on the power of the passports of different countries, attributing it to ongoing reforms within the department.

This comes after the South Africa’s “green mamba” passport has seen a significant boost in its global standing, rising by 10% between 2024 and 2025.

The Henley Passport Index now ranks South Africa 48th in the world, marking the country’s first entry into the top-50 in over a decade, up from 53rd in 2024.

“The relative improvement in the strength of the South African passport is only the beginning,” Schreiber said.

He highlighted the role of digital transformation in strengthening the passport, noting that the department is committed to fully digitalising the process of obtaining documents, including passports, to eliminate fraud and manipulation.

The South African passport currently allows citizens to travel to 106 destinations without requiring a visa, a key factor in its improved ranking.

He further emphasised that the shift toward digital processes is a critical component of broader reforms under way at Home Affairs, particularly the introduction of biometric or “e-passports".

These new passports will feature an embedded microprocessor chip, allowing for secure authentication of biometric information for South African travellers.

“Our plans to introduce an e-passport and digitally secure both document and passport processes for South Africans as well as visa processes for foreigners will combine to meaningfully increase the power of our passport over the coming years,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber also noted that the Henley Passport Index highlights a global trend towards digitalising visa processes, which aligns with South Africa’s reform agenda.

