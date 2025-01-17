Government spends nearly R100 million on MPs’ accommodation in Cape Town

THE government has incurred an expenditure totalling nearly R100 million on the accommodation of Members of Parliament at three parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

The expenditure, which includes costs associated with ownership and maintenance of each village and house, was revealed by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson.

Macpherson was replying to parliamentary questions from DA MP Edwin Macrae Bath, who enquired about the annual total cost associated with ownership, maintenance, and improvements of all the parliamentary villages as well as the cost for each MP per month.

His response showed that the annual costs associated with ownership of the three various parliamentary villages were to the tune of R65 299 407.

The breakdown for the cost of Laboria Park totalled R8 955 190.56 for the period between April 2023 and November 2024.

Acacia Park’s cost came to the tune of R45 790 935.11 for the same period, while Pelican Park’s was R10 553 282.93.

Macpherson also said the costs associated with the maintenance of each village annually was R22 896 664.

The cost for Acacia Park was R22 182 667, Laboria Park R3 114 459, and Pelican Park R4 599 538.

The monthly cost for each house varied, with Acacia Park amounting to R44 995, Laboria Park R47 914, and Pelican Park R42 588.

Macpherson said the cost associated with improvements annually for each parliamentary village came to the tune of R8 201 087.

He said MPs do not pay for the maintenance of the houses.

“There are no other costs for Members of Parliament except costs referred to herein above that are incurred by the Department of Public Works,” he said.

According to Macpherson, no costs benefit study had been conducted by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure when asked if he had considered the potential benefits and cost-effectiveness of donating the parliamentary villages, and the land on which they are built to the City of Cape Town for the development of affordable, integrated, and sustainable human settlements.

“The department has not received a request from the City of Cape Town to donate the land for the development of affordable, integrated, and sustainable human settlements.”

Bath asked Macpherson whether his department undertook a feasibility study on replacing the current system, in partnership with Parliament, with a suitable housing allowance for Members of Parliament during their time spent in Cape Town for their parliamentary duties.

“The department did not conduct a feasibility study on replacing the current housing system with the housing allowance. This matter was referred to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of political office-bearers for consideration by Parliament. We are still waiting for the report from the commission,” he said.

[email protected]