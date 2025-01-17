EFF’s Naledi Chirwa will replace Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament. The party announced the leadership changes following its recent elective conference and the "voluntary" resignations of their members of parliament (MPs).

EFF’s Naledi Chirwa will replace Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament. The party announced the leadership changes following its recent elective conference and the "voluntary" resignations of their members of parliament (MPs).

The party has appointed Nontando Nolutshungu as the new Chief Whip in Parliament, succeeding former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Last week, Ndlozi and his colleague Yazini Tetyana resigned voluntarily from Parliament, the party claimed.

"The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which was sent to the secretary general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa," the EFF said.

Shivambu resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in August last year and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which is run by former president Jacob Zuma.

This declaration, issued on Thursday, represents a dramatic reshuffle in the EFF's legislative leadership following the Third National People's Assembly (NPA) convened in December.

The red berets have appointed a new leadership team, which, according to the party's statement, aims to strengthen the EFF's role as a formidable opposition in Parliament, effectively advocating for progressive legislation and tackling the socioeconomic challenges faced by South Africans.

Nolutshungu has been appointed the EFF's Chief Whip in Parliament, joining Treasurer General Omphile Maotwe, Veronica Mente, Natasha Ntlangwini, Hlengiwe Mkhalipi, and Sam Matisse.

Mandisa Makesini will serve as Chief Whip in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), with Mampuru Mampuru and Asanda Matshobeni.

"We wish all the commissars well in their respective deployments and are confident that they will serve the people of South Africa well in their task and be exemplary, available, and dedicated public representatives," the EFF said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics