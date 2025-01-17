Dr Thanti Mthanti resigns as treasurer general of MK Party

Dr Thanti Mthanti has stepped down as treasurer general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), effective immediately.

His resignation comes just a month after his appointment to the role in December, when he took over from Menzi Ngubane.

Former president and now leader of the MKP, Jacob Zuma, accepted his decision and cited Mthanti’s dedication and invaluable contributions to the organisation.

Mthanti said his resignation follows a period of careful reflection on his personal and professional commitments. It was outlined in a resignation letter to Zuma dated January 15.

"After much reflection, I have concluded that stepping down from my roles; Treasurer General of the MK Party, Convenor of High Command deployees in the Western Cape, and Chair of the Communications Sub-Committee — is in the best interest of the organisation," Mthanti said in the letter.

''This decision is driven by the need to balance my personal responsibilities and the demands of my professional commitments. I firmly believe the MK Party requires a full-time treasurer general to lead it effectively through this pivotal phase of its growth."

Mthanti has been a pillar of the MK Party since its inception, serving in various leadership capacities, including as Convenor of the National High Command deployees to the Western Cape and Chair of the Communications Sub-Committee.

Zuma commended Mthanti for his "unrelenting and unwavering dedication" and acknowledged his pivotal role in advancing the party's objectives.

Nhlamulo Ndlela, speaking on behalf of the MKP, emphasised Mthanti’s legacy of transparency and hard work.

“His offer to assist in ensuring a seamless transition speaks volumes about his dedication to the continued success of the party,” Ndlela said.

Although stepping down from active leadership, Mthanti will remain an ordinary member of the National High Command and will assist with key advisory tasks, including establishing financial control systems for the party. The process of identifying a successor to this vital role is currently underway.

Mthanti expressed his gratitude to Zuma, his colleagues, and the staff of the Treasurer General's Office for their support during his tenure.

''I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Mr President, for the trust and opportunities extended to me during my tenure as a member of the National High Command and Treasurer. General," he said.

''My appreciation also extends to the staff of the Treasurer General's Office, the commanders of the High Command, and colleagues across provinces and legislatures. I take pride in the collective achievements we have made and the values of transparency, dedication, and hard work that we have upheld.''

Reflecting on his journey, he stated: "It has truly been an honour to work alongside such committed and passionate individuals striving for the betterment of our people and the Republic.

