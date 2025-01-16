MK Party appoints new leadership team for Mpumalanga Province

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has appointed a new leadership team for the Mpumalanga Province.

In October, the MKP announced significant leadership changes, with former President Jacob Zuma, leader of the MKP, appointing Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the Provincial Convenor.

This move is part of a broader strategy to fill vacancies within the Provincial Detachment, aimed at strengthening leadership and guiding the political direction of the province.

As part of the leadership changes, the MKP requested the voluntary resignation of three members from the Mpumalanga Legislature, citing that their actions had brought the party into ''disrepute."

IOL reported that the members were under investigation for mismanagement, although, the party did not elaborate on the decision.

''In the event you don't comply with this directive, the MK Party will have no other option but to formally remove you as per MKP guidelines of deployees to legislature and parliament,'' said the party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko in a letter.

In accordance with the MKP Constitution and following consultations with party officials, several other members were appointed to key roles within the Provincial Detachment.

The newly appointed leadership team for the Mpumalanga Province includes:

Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane – Convenor

Charles Masombuka – Deputy Convenor

AB Mkhatshwa – Coordinator

Dr. Nelisiwe Msibi – Deputy Coordinator

Skhwameni Nkuna – Organiser

Njabulo KaChibi – Deputy Organiser

Donald Maphanga – Fundraiser

Mbalenhle Masinga – Deputy Fundraiser

The MKP has expressed full confidence in the newly appointed leadership team.

"We wish the Mpumalanga Detachment well in their new roles. As they pick up their spears to go to battle for the total liberation of our people, we hope they will serve the Party and South Africans with dedication, diligence, and humility,'' said Nhlamulo Ndhlela the spokesperson of the party.

