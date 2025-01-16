MK Party a great nightmare to other parties, but must go for conference

An analyst believes that MK Party is a serious threat to the ANC and other political parties.

Political analysts have weighed in on the recent developments within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), stating that the organisation led by former President Jacob Zuma acts as a disruptor in the political sphere and poses a significant threat to other parties.

The reaction follows the announcement of former Springbok coach and ex-GOOD Party member Peter de Villiers, who joined the party yesterday.

Political Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said that the MK Party, which became the third-biggest political party in the country at last year’s election, would continue to attract prominent figures as it eats into other parties.

“MK Party has been a disrupter in the body of politics; they are the biggest winners of the recent electoral outcomes; they have outmanoeuvred the EFF, as the votes would have gone to the EFF had it not been for the MK party.

“It is posing a serious threat to the ANC; it is a serious political contender to the ANC; THE MK Party will continue being a nightmare to the ANC because of all the talk but no action style of the former ruling party.

On the internal challenges threatening the stability of the MK Party after reports of disagreements in the party's leadership structures, he said that this threat could be resolved through a conference.

“MK Party has a bright future, but the first threat to the party is an internal threat which poses a danger to the stability of the party… It is usual for problems to arise where there are people. But I think the party needs to hold a conference, so the sooner, the better.

“It’s one thing to say you’re a leader; it's another thing to be accepted… How do you get accepted? It is through democratic means, but the second threat comes from the EFF, which complained about the MK Party chewing their votes. As you would have seen, the EFF has already made moves against the MK Party.

Weighing in, Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues Thembisa Fakude said the MK Party was likely to collapse after Zuma’s tenure, citing its “populist” nature.

“They have missed a lot of steps, including having a proper constitution, although they claim to have it, which I don’t know about…

“There have been anomalies in some members paying into Zuma's bank accounts; some strong personalities will soon ask questions about that. There is also a lot of Zumas in the party, which I think will lead to some conflict,” said Fakude.

IOL