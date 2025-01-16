Minster of Mineral and resources Gwede Mantashe emphasises the need for intensified action against illegal mining, calling it a crime against the economy as the Stilfontein rescue operation unfolds.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has called for a stronger and more focused approach to combat illegal mining, emphasising its harmful impact on the economy and its criminal nature.

During a visit to the Stilfontein mine in North West this week, Mantashe joined a delegation of ministers, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, to monitor an operation to bring illegal miners to the surface.

Mantashe said the criminal aspect of illegal mining is the responsibility of the police.

“Because there is illegal mining, this is a crime scene. Once a decision is taken to start a rescue operation, I must liaise with the mine rescue service, I must talk to the Mineral Council and talk the owner of the operation.''

Mantashe, who has consistently voiced concerns about illegal mining, made it clear that the fight against this activity must be stepped up.

“The reality of the matter is that I have not changed my view that illegal mining is a criminal activity. What will never shift to me is the way we deal with illegal mining. It should be intensifying the fight against illegal mining,” he said.

IOL on Wednesday reported that as of this week 246 illegal miners have been retrieved and arrested during rescue operations at Shaft 11 in Stilfontein.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe reported that 78 bodies had been recovered from the site.

Of those apprehended, 128 are from Mozambique, 80 are from Zimbabwe, and only five are South Africans.

Mantashe reaffirmed his stance on the issue, emphasising the broader economic threat posed by illegal mining.

“In 2024, illicit precious metal trade was estimated at R60 billion. It is not value to the economy. It is a leakage from the economy," he said.

Mantashe also pointed out that illegal mining is not only an economic issue but a criminal one, “It is a crime against the economy and it is an attack on the economy," he said.

“Until you show me something different about illegal mining, that it adds value to the economy, I cannot change my approach and stance.”

