Democratic Alliance (DA) has questioned Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's push for National Health Insurance (NHI) instead of addressing the doctor unemployment that is crippling the public health system and improving the health facilities.

This is despite the department's inability to hire and retain sufficient medical personnel.

The DA said Motsoaledi's fixation on NHI raised serious concerns about his commitment to improving health care.

Despite the DA's opposition to the NHI, Motsoaledi stated that the health insurance will move ahead whether they like it or not.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also emphasised during the ANC's birthday celebrations last weekend that the NHI, similar to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, will be fully implemented, bringing universal healthcare closer to reality.

DA health spokesperson Michelle Clarke said Motsoaledi’s push for the NHI indicated that he has lost sight of his mandate to provide quality health care.

The NHI might have been inspired by a desire to serve the poor and vulnerable, but unless fundamental changes are made, the awful reality will undermine the great dream, she said.

Hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities are facing challenges including water shortages, lack of staff, equipment and resources.

Clarke said if Motsoaledi wished to create universal access to quality health care, he needed to ensure that his dream was ready to realise it.

"He would ensure that corrupt and inept officials are fired and criminally charged. He would ensure that hospitals and clinics are havens of safety and cleanliness filled with individuals who wish to serve their fellow human beings through quality health care," she said.

"He would ensure that these medical professionals had all the equipment and supplies so that patients were treated promptly and did not leave hospitals sicker than when they arrived."

Clarke said Motsoaledi was not interested in addressing the basic issues that would give almost immediate improvement.

