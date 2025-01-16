DA wants Ramaphosa to establish inquiry into Stilfontein illegal miner crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has delivered a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to set up a commission of Inquiry into the ongoing disaster at the Buffelsfontein Mine Stilfontein in the North West.

The mine has become the scene of a tragic crisis, with more than 78 bodies of illegal miners recovered.

The DA’s letter underscored the urgent necessity for a thorough investigation into the events surrounding this crisis.

The mine has garnered significant attention both locally and internationally as the humanitarian catastrophe continues to unfold.

Rescue operations are under way at the mine, where fears grow that hundreds of individuals remain trapped a few kilometres below the surface.

The court-ordered mission, which began on Monday, is focused on retrieving those trapped, either alive or deceased, as emergency teams work relentlessly to bring them to the surface.

So far, over 200 survivors have been brought to the surface, some in a severely weakened and disoriented state.

Upon rescue, these individuals were promptly arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities and violating immigration laws.

In the letter, DA MP James Lorimer said the crisis has also taken attention from the daily needs of ordinary South Africans, the foremost priorities being economic growth and job creation.

"It is my submission, and request, that you utilise your powers under law to establish such a commission of inquiry. By allowing an empowered body, headed by an independent chairperson, to investigate both the prelude and subsequent crisis at Buffelsfontein.

"South Africans will be able to come to grips with not only the unfolding crisis, but formulate an understanding as to how matters came to this point," Lorimer said.

This operation comes after months of debate and public discourse around illegal mining and the actions of so-called zama zamas doing illegal mining in our country.

"The ongoing situation at Stilfontein has greatly polarised our nation, and while we are a diverse society, we must be united at this critical juncture," Lorimer said.

The DA asserted that this crisis demands a comprehensive and transparent inquiry into its causes and repercussions.

The DA is calling for the inquiry to investigate key issues, including the role of government agencies, the involvement of the private sector, the causes of the crisis, the impact of zama zama operations, the government's conduct in the rescue operation and preventive measures.

The DA further urged Ramaphosa to act swiftly, while witnesses are still available, to ensure that this inquiry takes place.

A transparent investigation will help uncover the full scope of the crisis and prevent future tragedies of this nature, the party said.

