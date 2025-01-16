Chief Rabbi Goldstein's Counter-Terrorism Task Force Raises Security Concerns in South Africa

Is South Africa's sovereignty at risk with the invitation of a foreign counter-terrorism task force by Chief Rabbi Goldstein following a recent attack in Cape Town?

There is a storm brewing around the invitation of an extra-judicial counterterrorism task force to investigate an incident at the Jewish Community Centre in Cape Town on December 5, 2024.

Concerns around respecting South Africa's sovereignty and security have been raised in light of the invitation of the task team to the country by Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein.

An explosive device was reportedly thrown into the Jewish Community Centre on December 5, coinciding with a similar attack in Australia, according to Goldstein. The device in the Cape Town incident did not detonate.

Goldstein announced in a YouTube video posted on Monday that in response to the alleged attack on the centre, he had invited a “counterterrorism task force” to assist in the investigation into the attack.

Police in the Western Cape said they were not aware of the video and would escalate the matter. National police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe did not respond to questions from IOL.

Although the alleged explosive device did not detonate, Goldstein said it was an attempted terror attack with the intent to cause harm and incite fear.

“There have been a host of similar terror attacks against Jewish communities worldwide…

“Out of an abundance of caution, and with the heavy responsibility of my office, I have invited a counter-terrorism task force to assist the investigation into the attack in Cape Town as part of this global trend.

“The task force is led by Andre Pienaar, co-founder of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions, an elite law enforcement unit created by President Mandela. The other task force members include:

“Dean Haydon, former Senior National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism in the United Kingdom, and former Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

“Admiral Mike Hewitt, former Deputy Director for Global Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Defence Department.

“Maj. Gen. (Ret.) David Tsur, former Commander of the Counter-terrorism Unit in the Israeli Police."