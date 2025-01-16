Chief Rabbi Goldstein's Counter-Terrorism Task Force Raises Security Concerns in South Africa
Is South Africa's sovereignty at risk with the invitation of a foreign counter-terrorism task force by Chief Rabbi Goldstein following a recent attack in Cape Town?
Image: YouTube
There is a storm brewing around the invitation of an extra-judicial counterterrorism task force to investigate an incident at the Jewish Community Centre in Cape Town on December 5, 2024.
Concerns around respecting South Africa's sovereignty and security have been raised in light of the invitation of the task team to the country by Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein.
An explosive device was reportedly thrown into the Jewish Community Centre on December 5, coinciding with a similar attack in Australia, according to Goldstein. The device in the Cape Town incident did not detonate.
Goldstein announced in a YouTube video posted on Monday that in response to the alleged attack on the centre, he had invited a “counterterrorism task force” to assist in the investigation into the attack.
Police in the Western Cape said they were not aware of the video and would escalate the matter. National police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe did not respond to questions from IOL.
Although the alleged explosive device did not detonate, Goldstein said it was an attempted terror attack with the intent to cause harm and incite fear.
“There have been a host of similar terror attacks against Jewish communities worldwide…
“Out of an abundance of caution, and with the heavy responsibility of my office, I have invited a counter-terrorism task force to assist the investigation into the attack in Cape Town as part of this global trend.
“The task force is led by Andre Pienaar, co-founder of the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions, an elite law enforcement unit created by President Mandela. The other task force members include:
“Dean Haydon, former Senior National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism in the United Kingdom, and former Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.
“Admiral Mike Hewitt, former Deputy Director for Global Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Defence Department.
“Maj. Gen. (Ret.) David Tsur, former Commander of the Counter-terrorism Unit in the Israeli Police."
Goldstein added that in carrying out the mandate, the task force is also working with the Security Advisory Council of the World Jewish Congress and is being advised by an expert legal team.
Goldstein did not mention the involvement of any agencies in the South African security cluster.
Africa 4 Palestine reacted in shock, stating that Goldstein’s actions were putting the Jewish Community’s lives at risk through its consistent association with and support of the genocide of Palestinians.
“The dangerous conflation of religion and international war crimes and terrorism by these organisations creates anger and resentment being directed at people from the Jewish Community.
“These organisations frequently perpetuate dangerous identity politics which threaten to demonise Jewish communities in South Africa. It is worth noting that Palestinian solidarity activists in South Africa have tried their best to debunk the narrative promoted by these organisations that Jewish people are all in support of the genocide of Palestinians,” said Alie Komape, Communications and Campaigns Manager at Africa 4 Palestine.
“In contrast, there is a growing number of Jewish activists that speak out for Palestine who are at pains to separate their Jewish identity from the genocide and human rights violations of Palestinians by the Israeli regime,” he added.
Komape stated that no Jewish-associated structures have a right to establish a militia or the so-called security structure without the involvement of the country’s security cluster because such would threaten and undermine South Africa’s national interest.
“Africa 4 Palestine is confident that our law enforcement agencies have the capabilities and expertise to investigate all alleged terror and violent attacks, including those committed by South Africans in Israel," said Komape.
The organisation stated it would raise its concerns with the relevant authorities.
When asked by IOL whether the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) knew Goldstein’s security structure, SAJBD President Zev Krengel stated they were not aware of the Chief Rabbi’s counter-terrorism task force which he had already made public.
“The SAJBD will continue to work closely (as we always have) with the South African security cluster, whom we believe are the correct address in dealing with issues affecting our community.
"The SAJBD is the 121-year-old democratically elected representative body of the South African Jewish community, and we will continue to act in the best interests of our community."
IOL approached the State Security Agency (SSA), seeking to establish the legality of an external, extra-judicial counter-terrorism task force to carry out an investigation within South Africa's borders without the involvement of local safety and security agencies, and whether or not the SSA had been consulted about the activities of the task force, but had received no response by the time of publication.
IOL also approached Goldstein for comment directly.
This is a developing story and will be updated with further comments as they are received.
IOL