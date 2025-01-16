'ActionSA won’t be pushed to hold elective conference': Herman Mashaba excited over merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed excitement at his party’s prospects in the upcoming local government elections after joining forces with Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) led by Dr Mbahare Kekana.

In its 10 years of existence, F4SD has registered notable gains and popularity at the grassroots level. The Kekana-led party had 38 municipal seats in five provinces of North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Free State.

F4SD also holds the mayoral seat in Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West, since 2023, and the mayoral chain rests on occupied by Thabo Janto Nkashe.

On Thursday, Mashaba told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika said the negotiations with Kekana have been ongoing since September year.

“One day I got a call from president of Forum 4 Service Delivery, Dr Kekana who I had never met before. I knew a little about this organisation. I accepted to see him and I think within half an hour of our discussion it was like music to my ears. Had probably 10 or so subsequent meetings with our technical teams culminating with the announcement (on Wednesday). This is really exciting because in the beginning, as much as I was excited, I said will it be done?

“In terms of global recognition, ActionSA has a bigger recognition, as much as Forum 4 Service is much older than us, they are 10 years old but what impressed me most about them is the ability to mobilise on the ground with literally no resources,” said Mashaba.