'ActionSA won’t be pushed to hold elective conference': Herman Mashaba excited over merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery
Leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba.
Image: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed excitement at his party’s prospects in the upcoming local government elections after joining forces with Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) led by Dr Mbahare Kekana.
In its 10 years of existence, F4SD has registered notable gains and popularity at the grassroots level. The Kekana-led party had 38 municipal seats in five provinces of North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Free State.
F4SD also holds the mayoral seat in Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West, since 2023, and the mayoral chain rests on occupied by Thabo Janto Nkashe.
On Thursday, Mashaba told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika said the negotiations with Kekana have been ongoing since September year.
“One day I got a call from president of Forum 4 Service Delivery, Dr Kekana who I had never met before. I knew a little about this organisation. I accepted to see him and I think within half an hour of our discussion it was like music to my ears. Had probably 10 or so subsequent meetings with our technical teams culminating with the announcement (on Wednesday). This is really exciting because in the beginning, as much as I was excited, I said will it be done?
“In terms of global recognition, ActionSA has a bigger recognition, as much as Forum 4 Service is much older than us, they are 10 years old but what impressed me most about them is the ability to mobilise on the ground with literally no resources,” said Mashaba.
Leader Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) Mbahare Kekana has become Herman Mashaba's deputy at ActionSA.
Image: File
ActionSA has created the position of deputy president for Kekana and among his responsibilities include planning the succession planning, preparations for an elective conference, growth of branches and membership and deepening the ActionSA political brand.
“It is in our constitution. Bear in mind we are a four-year party, two of which were under Covid-19. So we are not going to be pushed by outside forces to have an elective conference when we do not have structures. I have always said to anyone asking us … I hold the elective conference with who? With the Mashaba clan? No. Elective conference has got to have branches and structures throught the country. ActionSA needs to really focus on that," said Mashaba.
“This is why the merger with Forum 4 Service Delivery is helping us so that we can have those structures. Once we are satisfied that we have at least 60 percent of the branches covered, then we will call an elective conference so that our leadership is not elected by the Mashaba clan.
Mashaba said having a date for the elective conference now would be tantamount to putting the cart before the horse.
“One thing I want South Africans to know - no one is going to push us to have an elective conference when our systems are not in place. I am not going to be pushed by anyone, and ActionSA is not gonna be pushed by anyone. We will do what is in the best interest of our party, our members, and our country.
Last year, IOL reported that ActionSA had declined an invitation to join the ANC-led Government of National Unity, saying it was important for Parliament to have a strong opposition to the government.
Leaders of ActionSA met with the African National Congress in June to discuss the governance outlook for South Africa following the 2024 national and provincial elections.
IOL
