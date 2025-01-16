ActionSA partners with Forum 4 Service Delivery, with Dr. Mbahare Kekana set to join as Deputy President, in a bid to strengthen grassroots engagement and tackle local government challenges ahead of the 2026 elections

ActionSA has unveiled a strategic partnership with the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), positioning itself as a major player in South Africa’s local government landscape.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, party leader Herman Mashaba announced that F4SD leader Dr. Mbahare Kekana would join ActionSA as Deputy President, following an amendment to the party’s interim constitution.

To accommodate this, ActionSA amended its interim constitution, underscoring the significance of this partnership.

Kekana, a respected political figure with a Doctorate in Political Science and an LLB, brings a decade of leadership experience and a reputation for integrity. His decision to align with ActionSA, Mashaba said, reflects a shared commitment to serving the people over political self-interest.

“This partnership is about action, not just politics,” Mashaba proclaimed. “Dr. Kekana’s leadership and F4SD’s proven track record of service delivery are exactly what South Africa needs right now.”

Despite operating with limited resources, F4SD has made an impressive impact. The party currently holds 38 municipal seats across five provinces, including a mayor, several MMCs, and MPAC chairpersons.

It has also garnered over 80,000 votes in both the 2016 and 2021 local elections, proving its resonance with communities often overlooked by mainstream politics.

Mashaba highlighted the urgency of addressing local government failures, which he described as the root of South Africa’s service delivery crisis.

Collapsing infrastructure, disrupted services, and declining local economies have left communities desperate for solutions. With the 2026 local government elections fast approaching, ActionSA is positioning itself as the party capable of delivering those solutions.

Mashaba’s vision for the future is ambitious. By joining forces with F4SD, ActionSA aims to expand its reach into rural and underserved communities, leveraging F4SD’s grassroots expertise to build a stronger, more connected network of local leaders.

At the same time, ActionSA will continue to engage with other like-minded political parties, seeking to unite the opposition and present a cohesive alternative to the current political establishment.

“We are at a crossroads,” Mashaba warned. “South Africans are tired of broken promises and failed policies. They deserve a government that works for them, and this partnership is the first step in making that a reality.”

IOL politics