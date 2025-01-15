Despite R50 million in taxpayer funds being spent, the Collins Chabane municipal building project in Limpopo remains incomplete six years after its inception, with Public Works Minister, Dean Macpherson now distancing his department from the scandal.

Despite R50 million in taxpayer funds being spent, the Collins Chabane municipal building project in Limpopo remains incomplete six years after its inception, with government departments now distancing themselves from the scandal.

Both the National Departments of Public Works and Infrastructure, along with the Limpopo Provincial Department of Public Works have washed their hands from the scandal.

The project, located between the old Home Affairs offices and the Boxing Gym, has been stalled since construction began in 2018. Despite approximately R50 million being spent, the building remains incomplete, with materials deteriorating due to adverse weather conditions.

Municipal records reveal that 60% of the municipality’s grant funding was used to settle 2023 debts owed to service providers. No new projects have been initiated for the 2024/25 financial year, raising concerns among insiders about how pending projects from previous years will be funded.

Minister Dean Macpherson’s spokesperson, James de Villiers, emphasised that the department was not involved in the project, noting that it was initiated solely by the municipality.

“It is therefore not involved in the municipality’s infrastructure spending or projects. Grants are distributed by the National Treasury or provincial government, and any queries regarding grant funding should be directed to them,” de Villiers said.

Similarly, the Limpopo Provincial Department of Public Works clarified its lack of involvement, highlighting that its mandate is limited to provincial-level infrastructure.

“We are mainly responsible for implementing infrastructure on behalf of client departments at a provincial level, not at the municipal level. The municipality in question is best positioned to address these media enquiries,” said Emmanuel Mongwe, the department’s spokesperson.

Attempts to obtain comments from Collins Chabane Municipal Manager Richard Shilenge and the municipal spokesperson were unsuccessful.

An Auditor-General’s report released last year revealed that 15 municipalities paid a combined R180 million to consultants, with much of the work deemed ineffective. Limpopo municipalities were the highest spenders on consultants, with Collins Chabane Municipality alone spending R29 million.

Shilenge defended this expenditure, explaining that as a relatively new municipality, they were heavily reliant on consultants in their initial operations.

“You cannot establish a new municipality and expect to hire 200 people immediately while ensuring quality. However, we are gradually reducing our dependence on consultants,” Shilenge said.

He added that the finance department has been given two years to transition to managing financial operations internally, and this process is already underway.

IOL