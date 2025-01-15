ANC Veterans League has become the latest to caution against the SA Communist Party’s decision (SACP) to contest the 2026 local government elections independently, saying it would divide the tripartite alliance as well as communities.

In December, the SACP made a resolution to contest elections independently, without the ANC.

This decision was reaffirmed during the party's 5th Special Congress, held in Boksburg later that month.

The SACP has expressed dissatisfaction with the ANC's move to include the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The party secretary general Solly Mapaila has harshly criticised the move, saying it was a "sell-out" move because the DA's values do not align with the development of the black community.

Veterans League President Snuki Zikalala condemned the decision and said it was not in the interest of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

He told IOL they do not support the SACP’s decision, adding that "communities and society will be divided."

"As veterans we are not in support of their resolution to contest the local government elections with the ANC as we are fishing from the same pond,” he added.

He said the SACP is an independent party and had the right to decide on its future.

This matter will have to be discussed by the ANC/NEC, Zikalala said, adding on the secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s comments on cautioning against the move.

