Don’t Look Away: ANC Women’s League to march against gender-based violence and femicide

ANC Women’s League secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba announced the upcoming march to the Union Buildings in a call for urgent action against gender-based violence and femicide. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) will take a stand against rising gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa by marching to the Union Buildings on Friday, November 29.

The march is part of the league’s participation in the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Nokuthula Nqaba, secretary-general of the ANCWL, announced the march during a press briefing on Wednesday, November 27.

She confirmed that a memorandum of demands will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.

The league, alongside its partners, is calling for a united societal effort to address and eradicate GBV and femicide.

“We demand, among other things, stricter no-bail measures for perpetrators, mandatory training for police and judicial officials to handle GBV cases sensitively, and a review of the parole system for rape offenders,” Nqaba said.

“We also call for a minimum life sentence for those convicted of rape, increased funding for shelters, counselling centres, and legal aid to provide holistic support for victims of GBV.”

The march will also focus on creating a safer South Africa by addressing broader social issues.

Nqaba urged the government to take action by implementing stronger protection for women and girls, deporting undocumented foreign nationals, supporting local vendors, enforcing stricter gun control, and cracking down on extortion.

In addition, Nqaba expressed concern over the rising number of food-borne illnesses affecting children.

She highlighted that Gauteng alone has experienced nearly 30 child fatalities this year due to food from unregulated spaza shops and vendors.

She stated that the issue is particularly concerning for female-headed households and called on the government to address it.

“We hope the government will find solutions to this tragic occurrence,” Nqaba added.

The march will begin at 10am, starting from Nana Sita and Madiba Streets in Pretoria, and will proceed to the Union Buildings. Nqaba also confirmed that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will join the march.

Nqaba invited the people of Gauteng to participate in this collective commitment to defend future generations and take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide.

IOL politics